U.S. COAST GUARD TOP 10 VIDEOS OF THE YEAR RETURN AFTER NEARLY A DECADE

Presented by Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, the competition is designed to help the American public better understand the reach, capability, and impact of the U.S. Coast Guard while recognizing the people behind the missions. The original Coast Guard Top 10 countdown became a fan favorite, celebrating the missions and people that define the Service each year.

CGMA will release one video each weekday from July 21 through July 31, counting down from No. 10 to No. 1. The People's Choice Video of the Year will be announced Aug. 5, following the Coast Guard's 236th birthday.

"The Coast Guard's story is best told through the actions of its people," said Brooke Millard, Chief Executive Officer of Coast Guard Mutual Assistance. "These videos capture extraordinary missions carried out in some of the most demanding environments on Earth. But behind every rescue, patrol, interdiction, and operation is a Coast Guard member and a family carrying the demands of service. And when they need help, CGMA has their back."

The 10 videos were selected from publicly released Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security and Department of War content published between Coast Guard Day 2025 and Coast Guard Day 2026.

The 2026 Top 10 are:

No. 10 – Great Lakes Icebreaking: Coast Guard Cutters Mackinaw and Neah Bay

No. 9 – Force From Above: HITRON's 1,000th interdiction

No. 8 – Advanced Helicopter Rescue School: Heavy-weather aviation training in Astoria, Oregon

No. 7 – National Motor Lifeboat School: Surfman training in the Graveyard of the Pacific

No. 6 – USCGC Stone: A record-setting Eastern Pacific counter-drug patrol

No. 5 – USCGC Polar Star: Antarctic icebreaking and a cruise ship assist during the cutter's 50th year of service

No. 4 – Operation River Wall: Coast Guard riverine operations on the Rio Grande

No. 3 – Cape Hatteras Rescue: Two people, one frantic dog, and one remarkably unbothered cat rescued 65 miles offshore

No. 2 – Shadow Fleet Interdictions: Joint and interagency maritime security operations targeting sanctioned or stateless vessels

No. 1 – CGC Munro: A 119-day patrol spanning counter-drug and maritime security missions

How to Vote

Fans can vote by liking, commenting on, and sharing their favorite videos across CGMA social media channels.

Supporters can also amplify their vote through a donation. Every $1 donated to a specific video adds five votes to that video's total, while directly supporting CGMA's mission of helping Coast Guard members and families navigate financial challenges.

"The Top 10 gives people a chance to celebrate what the Coast Guard does and support the people who make those missions possible," Millard said.

The competition will mark CGMA's launch on TikTok and expand its use of short-form video. Each featured video will be paired with a companion story on MyCGMA.org, giving audiences a deeper look at the mission, the people involved, and the broader role of the Coast Guard.

The competition concludes just after Coast Guard Day on Aug. 4 and serves as the public kickoff to CGMA's 2026 Annual Campaign.

In 2025 alone, CGMA provided $12.1 million in grants and interest-free loans to more than 4,000 members of the Coast Guard community.

Each video will be released daily across CGMA's social media channels and archived at www.mycgma.org/Top-10-Videos, where visitors can watch, vote, explore companion stories, and learn more.

About Coast Guard Mutual Assistance

Coast Guard Mutual Assistance is the official relief society of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Founded and led by members of the Coast Guard community, CGMA has been Helping Our Own for more than 100 years. Today, more than 600 CGMA Representatives serve at over 140 locations around the world.

CGMA provides grants, interest-free loans, and other assistance to help Coast Guard members and families navigate emergencies, disasters, education expenses, family needs, and other financial challenges.

Learn more at mycgma.org.

SOURCE Coast Guard Mutual Assistance