US Conec, Corning Incorporated, Fujikura and Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Announce Multi-Source Framework for PRIZM® TMT Expanded Beam Ferrules and Associated MMC Connectors

HICKORY, N.C., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US Conec, Corning, Fujikura and Sumitomo Electric Lightwave announce separate agreements to broaden the MMC VSFF (Very Small Form Factor) platform to include expanded beam optics. The PRIZM® TMT ferrule delivers next-generation expanded beam technology in the prevalent TMT format, enabling use in the widely adopted MMC connectivity platform. Corning, Fujikura and Sumitomo Electric Lightwave are each enabled to produce the US Conec designed ferrule and associated MMC connector components and will provide PRIZM® TMT based cabling solutions. The agreements further expand on the rapidly growing high density optical connectivity supply chain infrastructure by addressing the scale, density, and operational demands of new, AI factory link architectures.

PRIZM® TMT Ferrule and MMC Connectors

Featuring precision micro holes for passive fiber to lens alignment, PRIZM® TMT achieves a low-loss expanded beam solution with debris insensitivity, reducing time spent cleaning and troubleshooting during installation. The expanded beam PRIZM® TMT ferrule reduces the mating force by 70% compared to physical contact ferrule technology enabling high-density mass insertion configurations without compromising performance. The PRIZM® TMT precision passive alignment structure enables scalable, automatable termination processes which leverage existing high-volume manufacturing infrastructure. The PRIZM® TMT ferrule is suitable for any existing or future high density connector embodiments designed for multi-fiber ferrules.

PRIZM® TMT and MMC based solutions will be on display at OFC in Los Angeles from March 17-19, 2026, at Corning booth 1739; Fujikura/AFL booth 4907; Sumitomo Electric Lightwave booth 1658; US Conec booth 1938.

About US Conec:

US Conec is a global leader in the design and development of high-density optical interconnects. With over 30 years of innovative experience, the company provides industry leading components for data center and enterprise structured cabling, public networks, circuit board interconnect, and industrial and military markets worldwide. US Conec is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, and is an equity venture of three leading communications technology companies—Corning Optical Communications, Fujikura, and NTT-AT. For more information, please visit www.usconec.com.

About Corning Incorporated:

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 175-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

About Fujikura Limited:

Fujikura Ltd., founded in 1885, is a technology company with strong capabilities in new product development and manufacturing, built on its "Tsunagu" Technology™ cultivated through the research, development, and manufacturing of electric wires and cables. The company operates businesses in fields including telecommunication systems, centered on optical cabling solutions; electronics, such as electronic components and connectors; and automotive products, specializing in wire harnesses. For more information, please visit https://www.fujikura.co.jp.

About Sumitomo Electric Lightwave, Corp.

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave (SEL), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., is a leading provider of optical product families and solutions. SEL provides complete end-to-end network solutions for today's requirements and evolving demand in the Data Center space. SEL focuses on the Americas market, while drawing on the well-established global integrated support of Sumitomo Electric worldwide. For more information, visit https://sumitomoelectriclightwave.com/.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Sumitomo Electric) is a global corporate group founded in 1897, comprised of 421 subsidiaries and affiliates, and more than 280,000 employees in 40 countries worldwide. Sumitomo Electric produces a comprehensive array of solutions from optical fibers, cables, components, fusion splicers to electronic devices and automotive parts. Through effective research, diversification in innovation, and customer advocacy, Sumitomo Electric has become one of the world's leading companies in information and communication technology. For more information, visit https://sumitomoelectric.com/.

