U.S. Conference of Mayors Responds to Census Bureau Ending Count Efforts Early

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) issued the following statement on the Census Bureau's recent announcement that it will end all counting efforts for the 2020 census on September 30, a month sooner than previously announced:

Louisville (KY) Mayor Greg Fischer, USCM President

"The integrity of a complete and accurate U.S. Census is critical to the future of America – now, more than ever. The results of the count represent a major factor in determining the future of communities across the nation — from government representation to the allocation of more than $675 billion in federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and cities. Today, as our nation faces three major challenges – an economic recession, the COVID-19 pandemic and renewed calls for racial equity – it is unconscionable to pull back on the Constitution's mandate for a complete and accurate count, jeopardizing our ability to deliver essential services to our communities for years to come."

Atlanta (GA) Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Chair, USCM Census Task Force

"Shortening the window in which the nation can get a complete and accurate census count is a disaster waiting to happen. An inaccurate count will negatively impact the communities that have historically been most undercounted. These are the very communities that are in greatest need of the essential services that local municipalities provide. Renters, ethnic minorities, and households without internet access are best reached in person, a tactic already complicated by a raging pandemic. Rushing the deadline will most certainly widen the risk of undercounting these residents."

