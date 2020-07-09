U.S. Connected Care Market Size to Reach Revenues of Over $13 Billion by 2020 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US connected care market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The overwhelmed healthcare industry is looking for ways to shed some of the stress on its systems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Connected care is thereby gaining traction as it provides a way to optimize and scale care delivery through technology.

2. The multi-billion-dollar medication non-adherence issue has also forced healthcare stakeholder groups to use a digital health approach to rein in costs and enhance overall management of population health.

3. There is however a lot of reluctance in the adoption of the technology owing to a range of factors spanning cultural inhibitions and lack of knowledge and understanding of connected care.

4. Disappointments with the healthcare system including perceptions of feeling undervalued as patients, high expenses, and hassles have driven the adoption of remote patient monitoring technologies.

5. High-quality broadband and connected device expansions, approvals on RPM reimbursements, and possibilities of delivering care to remote, underserved populations has contributed in the mainstreaming of the market.

6. Connected care is increasingly finding the entry of AI-based solutions as MedTech vendors introduce applications and features that make use of this technology and machine learning to improve care for patients.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, component, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 18 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/connected-care-market-in-united-states

U.S. Connected Care Market – Segmentation

The RPM segment is witnessing growth on account of better clinical and patient experience, lower costs, and improved outcomes. In 2019, several clients carried out pilot RPM programs, which they expanded swiftly in 2020, are driving the demand for specialized monitoring systems.

The US hardware connected healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. Reducing the size of monitors and improving ease of use in a variety of clinical settings are key focus areas for hardware manufacturers. Design is increasingly coming to the fore, and players are taking new approaches to delivering their connected care services.

The acceptance of homecare settings is growing. A growing number of organizations, which are debuting and scaling models to move acute, primary, and palliative care to the home, are driving the segment growth. As healthcare is increasingly shifting into homes owing to population health efforts and demand for personalized healthcare, medical devices are being designed to be used within the setting.

U.S. Connected Care Market by Type

RPM

Connected Medicated Management

PERS

U.S. Connected Care Market by Component

Software and Services

Hardware

U.S. Connected Care Market by End-user

Homecare Settings

Hospitals/ Clinics

Others

U.S. Connected Care Market by Delivery

Onsite

Mobile

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/connected-care-market-in-united-states

Prominent Vendors

Koninklijke Philips

ResMed

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Connect America

Other Prominent Vendors

AdhereTech

A&D Medical

Anelto

BIOTRONIK

Cohero Health

Essence Group

GE Healthcare

GreatCall

LogicMark

MobileHelp

Mytrex

Nortek Security & Control

Freeus

Masimo

Pillsy

Resideo

SMRxT

Valued Relationships

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence