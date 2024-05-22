US Critical Materials Announces Strategic Exploration Alliance with VerAI Discoveries, Inc.

Artificial intelligence technologies will help accelerate environmentally responsible exploration activities at the Sheep Creek, Montana Rare Earth Properties

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Materials Corp. has announced that it has executed a binding term sheet leading to the preparation of definitive agreements with VerAI Discoveries Inc. (VerAI), an artificial intelligence (AI) powered mineral discovery generator, to deploy its AI Targeting Platform technology. This technology enables a higher probability of success to detect minerals under covered terrain and to minimize surface disturbances at US Critical Materials' Sheep Creek rare earth properties in Montana.

Both companies recognize the commitment and responsibility to protect all aspects of the environment in the Bitterroot Valley.

This AI exploration alliance between US Critical Materials and VerAI utilizes new cutting-edge exploration techniques to serve as the cornerstone for the next generation of mineral exploration. The Sheep Creek Area of Interest (AOI) boasts a rich geological landscape, validated by confirmation from Idaho National Laboratory and independent geophysical surveys. With VerAI's AI-powered targeting technology, US Critical Materials intends to set new industry standards for environmentally conscious mineral exploration activities, providing the unique opportunity to bring rare earth elements to the market in their purest form, which is vital for the green energy transition.

Jim Hedrick, President of US Critical Materials, and former rare earth analyst for the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), stated "Our focus on environmentally responsible exploration is greatly enhanced by the utilization of advanced artificial intelligence technology by more precisely focusing on potential target areas and thereby minimizing surface disturbance. The addition of this cutting-edge AI will augment US Critical Materials' current exploration methodologies. We are pleased to utilize VerAI's next generation AI technology and unique capabilities to enhance the geophysical and other data in our exploration program going forward."

US Critical Materials latest samples show TREE readings up to 20.1%, with combined neodymium praseodymium up to 3.3 %. US Critical Materials also has gallium readings that are as high as 348 ppm (parts per million). Gallium is profitable to produce at 50 ppm. The company believes there is substantial tonnage and expects to find more high-grade critical mineral locations using VerAI's innovative, artificial intelligence technology.

"We are thrilled to partner with US Critical Materials, experts in REE exploration, to discover the much-needed rare earth elements in the U.S.," stated Yair Frastai, CEO of VerAI Discoveries. "At Sheep Creek, we have the opportunity and potential to make an important impact on the supply of critical minerals discovered in the United States. This strategy uses VerAI's AI-driven exploration technology to generate and prioritize drill targets in this covered terrain to not only reduce the environmental impact of exploration but also greatly improve the chances of finding a significant deposit."

Both companies believe that the ability to accelerate the discovery of vital rare earth and other critical minerals is important for securing self-sufficiency for our nation's security, considering China's stranglehold on these materials.

About US Critical Materials Corp.

US Critical Materials Corp. is a private rare earths exploration, development and process technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with holdings in Montana and Idaho. The mineral deposits held by US Critical Materials in Montana and Idaho are unique due to their high grades of rare earths, low levels of thorium, and large numbers of surface carbonatites. The Sheep Creek deposits contain some of the highest grades of rare earth minerals in the United States including at least thirteen of the currently listed "critical" minerals. The company has also funded a collaboration with Idaho National Laboratory to create an environmentally responsible mineral extraction, separation, and process method.

As US Critical Materials progresses in its mission to bolster national security and technological independence the company remains dedicated to fostering partnerships, advancing sustainable practices, and contributing to the economic vitality of local communities.

About VerAI Discoveries, Inc.

VerAI Discoveries (VerAI) is an AI-powered mineral discovery generator focused on uncovering essential critical minerals for the green energy transition and a sustainable future. Their mission involves working with partners to target new mineral discoveries in covered terrain within advanced jurisdictions that remain largely unexplored. By deploying their novel proprietary AI/ML Discovery Platform, VerAI significantly increases the probability of discovering significant mineral deposits of different commodities and in various geological jurisdictions, shortens targeting time, and reduces exploration costs. For more information, visit https://ver-ai.com/.

