U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Leidos Over $200 Million to Provide Screening Portals to Protect U.S. Borders

RESTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded a new prime contract by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to provide Low-Energy Portal (LEP) systems for non-intrusive inspection (NII) of passenger vehicles at U.S.-Mexico land border crossings. The multiple-award LEP indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a total ceiling value of $390 million. Under this award, Leidos has received an initial delivery order with a value of $107 million, including options. The LEP systems will be integrated in Vista, California, and deployed to existing vehicle inspection sites across the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

The LEP contract is a companion to the Multi-Energy Portal (MEP) program awarded to Leidos in April 2021. CBP also recently awarded Leidos a second delivery order with a value of $95 million, including options, under this existing MEP multiple-award indefinite delivery/indefinite contract. It has a total ceiling value of $480 million.

"We are excited to provide the latest, non-intrusive scanning technology to support CBP's essential mission," said Jim Moos, Leidos Civil Group president. "Safeguarding our nations' ports and borders is a critical priority, and we're proud to support CBP Field Operations as they expand their capabilities and secure the southwest border."

CBP's core mission includes facilitating legitimate international trade by inspecting cars, trucks, railcars and sea containers, along with personal luggage, packages, parcels and flat mail. This work is performed utilizing NII systems. These screenings help CBP efficiently detect and prevent inadmissible persons, contraband, illicit narcotics, unreported currency, guns, ammunition and other illegal merchandise from being smuggled into the country.

Under these contracts, Leidos will integrate, deploy and train CBP staff to use its VACIS® LEP and MEP systems. The systems incorporate Viken Detection's OSPREY™ scanning technology. Leidos' systems offer the latest in material discrimination capability and image resolution providing enhanced ability to interdict terrorism, human trafficking and imported contraband.

VACIS® is one of several Leidos Security Detection & Automation solutions for aviation, ports, borders and critical infrastructure. Learn more about the company's 24,000 security detection and automation products deployed in 120 countries, at www.leidos.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

