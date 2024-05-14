US Customs and Border Protection Choses Verdek EV Oasis™ Off-Grid EV Charging Stations to Power its Electric Fleet

MONROE, Conn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move towards greener border security operations, US Customs and Border Protection (US CBP) has selected Verdek's innovative EV Oasis™ Off-Grid DC Fast Charging Solutions to energize its Ford F150 Lightnings that monitor the southern borders of New Mexico and Arizona. Leading the charge in sustainable energy solutions, Verdek introduces its latest innovation, the Verdek EV Oasis™. This mobile, fully off-grid charging station, complete with dual ports, signifies a crucial advancement in Verdek's commitment to promoting eco-friendly transportation.

Installed EV Oasis in Arizona. (Photo Credit: Verdek.Com) Photo grid of Installed EV Oasis in New Mexico and Arizona. (Photo Credit: Verdek.Com)

The EV Oasis™ is engineered to redefine the electric vehicle charging experience, tailored for both versatility and environmental sustainability in remote or off-grid locations. Powered by renewable energy, this charging solution provides vital accessibility to electric vehicle drivers where grid connectivity is scarce. Its design for rapid deployment allows it to bypass the complex processes associated with extensive infrastructure upgrades, permitting, and civil works.

Key attributes of the EV Oasis™ include fast charging speeds, compatibility across various EV models, and a sturdy off-grid power system. Verdek's focus on sustainability is evident through its use of advanced technology, making the EV Oasis™ a conscientious choice for consumers and businesses alike. Guy Mannino, CEO of Verdek, expressed his optimism about the impact of EV Oasis™ on the future of electric vehicles: "Our goal is to make clean energy accessible to everyone, everywhere. The introduction of Verdek EV Oasis™ is a major step forward in our commitment to crafting a sustainable transportation future."

Aligned with its vision to reduce carbon emissions and foster a greener planet, Verdek remains at the cutting edge of innovation, driving the evolution of clean and efficient transportation as electric vehicles gain wider acceptance. For more information or media inquiries, contact [email protected] or call (203) 421-6477.

About Verdek:

A pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, Verdek is dedicated to advancing clean transportation. The company develops leading-edge technologies to make renewable energy both accessible and efficient. Discover more at https://verdek.com , https://verdek.com/verdek-ev-oasis/

