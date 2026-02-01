U.S. DEBUT OF ROCKIN'1000 CAPTIVATES THOUSANDS AT CAESARS SUPERDOME IN NEW ORLEANS

1,000 Musicians from 26 countries Perform in Unison as Part of Global Phenomenon Created by Fabio Zaffagnini

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caesars Superdome erupted in an unprecedented musical spectacle Saturday night as New Orleans & Company and Rockin'1000, unveiled the U.S. debut of the world's largest rock band, uniting 1,000 musicians from 26 countries and 48 states.

Rockin'1000 Rockin'1000 U.S. Debut in New Orleans. From left to right: Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Rockin’1000 President and Founder Fabio Zaffagnini, Hoda Kotb, Harry Connick Jr., Walt Leger, III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company

Grammy Award-winning artist Harry Connick Jr. directed and curated a special New Orleans welcome extravaganza that honored the city's legendary talent, including powerhouse performances by Dumpstaphunk, Bonerama, Rebirth Brass Band, The Rumble, Gumbolia Nation, Joyful and the Spirit of New Orleans Gospel Choir, St. Augustine Marching Band, plus student musicians from Derrick Tabb and the Roots of Music and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music.

A special Raising Cane's Pre-Show featured Cowboy Mouth.

A fearless global movement, Rockin'1000 proves music transcends barriers by turning strangers into bandmates for one unforgettable night of music and performances. The live stadium show featured a curated setlist of timeless rock anthems and fan favorites, performed live by 1,000 guitarists, bassists, drummers, keyboardists, singers, and a special horn section featuring trumpets, saxophones, and trombones – together in unison. Live, loud, and in perfect sync, they unleashed a wall of sound unlike anything the U.S. has ever seen. From a 10-year-old guitar player, to a 75-year-old drummer, musicians ranged in age and occupation, including a truck driver, retired algebra teacher, and retired parole supervisor.

Following the electrifying performance, Rockin'1000 President and Founder Fabio Zaffagnini expressed his enthusiasm: "Tonight exceeded all expectations. Bringing our first-ever U.S. stadium show to a city with such deep musical heritage as New Orleans feels like a dream fully realized. With Harry Connick Jr., special guests, and musicians from across the country and around the world coming together as one band, the night became something truly unforgettable. We can't wait to be back stateside."

Harry Connick, Jr., said, "It was thrilling to come back home to create a New Orleans welcome for Rockin' 1000, and to show the world our rich culture and incredible talent."

"As a global gathering place, the birthplace of Jazz and a UNESCO Creative City of Music, New Orleans has cultivated extraordinary musical talent for over three centuries," said Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company. "This international celebration exemplifies how music transcends all barriers and demonstrates why major event producers consistently choose our city—they know participation will be robust and the experience unparalleled. These events fuel our local economy, support our workforce, and showcase the unmatched character of this one-of-a-kind destination to global audiences."

The U.S. debut of Rockin'1000 showcased the city's prestigious UNESCO designation as a Creative City of Music and reinforced New Orleans' reputation as being Built to Host world-class events. These events exemplify New Orleans & Company's strategic initiatives to build international tourism; deliver the most innovative and exceptional sales and service; create and own a clear, world-class brand for the city; and make New Orleans a great place to live, work and visit.

