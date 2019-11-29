U.S. Department of Defense AI Activities Market Report, 2019-2024: Analysis on Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E); Procurement; Operations & Maintenance (O&M); Variety of Services
This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) artificial intelligence activities market.
Representative programs, contracts, and market participants are included to form an overview picture of US DoD spending on this technology. An analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services are included in this study.
Contract activity for the 2018 and 2019 calendar year is also included. DoD artificial intelligence activities spending consists of the Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service spending plans-all of which are included. The base year for financial spending is 2018, and the market forecast is from 2019 to 2024. Artificial intelligence spending for the fiscal year 2020 in the DoD budget request is the foundation of this research.
The 2020 DoD request is notably higher than that of 2019 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle.
The new research details the defense departments, agencies, and industry partners that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to participate in the US DoD artificial intelligence market. This research service includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on some spending numbers and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs. The research assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it is likely to require in the future.
The market research presented was obtained from secondary and primary sources and combines quantitative and qualitative information.
Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders; this will help firms to identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share. The purpose of this study is to highlight the artificial intelligence spending and technology trends followed by the US DoD.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are some leading US DoD artificial intelligence programs?
- What are some leading DoD artificial intelligence contracts?
- Where are the growth opportunities in the DoD artificial intelligence market?
- What does the current DoD artificial intelligence landscape look like?
- What activities will be emphasized as the market continues to mature?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Key Findings
- Executive Summary - Market Evolution
- Executive Summary - Key Predictions
2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
- Market Segmentation
3. Overview of DoD Artificial Intelligence Activities
- Operational Artificial Intelligence Trends
- DoD Artificial Intelligence - Concepts of the Future
4. Market Measurement Analysis
- DoD Artificial Intelligence Activities Market - Spending Forecast
- DoD Artificial Intelligence Activities Market - Example of AI Programs
- Competitive Structure of the DoD Artificial Intelligence Market
- Examples of Artificial Intelligence Contracts
5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Artificial Intelligence
- Growth Opportunity - Swarm Operations
- Growth Opportunity - Object Classification/Processing Exploitation Dissemination
- Growth Opportunity - Ballistic Missile Defense
- Growth Opportunity - Cybersecurity and Cyber Attacks
- Strategic Imperatives to Achieve Growth Within the DoD Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem
6. Conclusions
- Key Takeaways
- 3 Big Predictions
7. Appendix
- Aerospace, Defense, and Security (ADS) Research Areas and Capabilities
- List of Exhibits
