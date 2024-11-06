U.S. Department Of Energy (DOE) Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) to Host Boost 2024 Showcase Event in Partnership with Sandia National Laboratories and FedTech, Highlighting Cutting-Edge Energy Innovations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandia National Laboratories is excited to announce the upcoming 2024 Department of Energy (DOE) Boost Showcase, a hybrid event that will spotlight the latest innovations and entrepreneurial achievements in the energy sector. Scheduled for December 10, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM MST, this free event will take place in-person at Q Station in Albuquerque, NM, with accompanying virtual programming running from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM MST.

Led by Sandia National Laboratories, the DOE Boost Platform is a collaboration between 14 DOE labs, plants and sites, along with industry partner FedTech, that aims to foster a sustainable and innovative future by commercializing DOE-developed technologies. By nurturing ventures based on lab-developed innovations, DOE Boost is cultivating an ecosystem that delivers economic growth and climate solutions poised to last for generations.

DOE OTT to Host Boost 2024 Showcase Event in Partnership with Sandia National Laboratories and FedTech at Q Station Post this

Showcase Event Highlights Emerging Energy Ventures

The Showcase Event marks a pivotal moment for the talented teams and companies participating in DOE Boost. Their dedication and innovation are reshaping the renewable energy and national security landscapes. The event will feature presentations from eight to ten companies spanning sectors including clean energy, energy efficiency, sustainable manufacturing, biofuels, and waste-to-value solutions. Each pitch will be followed by a live Q&A session with an expert panel, offering valuable feedback and insights from leaders across government and industry.

Networking and Collaboration Opportunities

In addition to the pitch presentations, in-person attendees can take advantage of a networking session designed to foster collaboration, exchange ideas, and build valuable connections with other innovators. This portion of the event is an excellent opportunity for participants to engage directly with like-minded entrepreneurs, potential partners, and investors.

Competing for Growth Support

The companies in the Showcase will compete for consulting and advisory packages from FedTech and local partners. These prizes recognize their achievements and provide crucial support to help drive the next stage of their business development and growth.

Secure Your Spot at the 2024 DOE Boost Showcase

Don't miss your chance to join this exciting celebration of innovation. Registration is free, and spaces are filling up fast. Register today to secure your spot and witness the future of energy.

For more information or questions, reach out at: [email protected] .

About DOE Boost

Sandia National Laboratories leads the DOE Boost Platform, along with industry partner FedTech, that brings together the 14 DOE labs, plants and sites community members and leaders, and entrepreneurs to launch startups around DOE-developed technologies that address community-based energy, environment, and infrastructure challenges. This program supports entrepreneurs working on sustainable solutions that address the pressing challenges of today's energy landscape.

Visit www.boostplatform.org to learn more. DOE Boost is funded by Technology Commercialization Fund administered by the DOE Office of Technology Transitions.

SOURCE FedTech