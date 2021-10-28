U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Awards ICF $24 Million in Technical Assistance Contracts

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) three technical assistance agreements with a total value of $24 million to support Administration for Children and Families (ACF) programs. The agreements include:

A $15 million contract with the National Human Trafficking Training and Technical Assistance Center to support systems that prevent trafficking and protect victims through identification and assistance, which ultimately helps them rebuild their lives and become self-sufficient. It has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.

A one year, $5 million cooperative agreement extension with the Office of Child Care to provide resources and technical assistance through the National Center on Early Childhood Quality Assurance to state, territory and tribal child care agencies, Head Start and Early Head Start grantees, and other early childhood education settings. ICF will support the implementation of rigorous health, safety and licensing standards and promote best practices.

A single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with task orders totaling $4 million with the Office of Community Services to launch its new low-income water assistance program, strengthen data collection and analysis systems for the program, and enhance training and technical assistance to low-income energy and water assistance program recipients. It has a term of two years, including a one-year base and a one-year option.

"ICF has supported ACF programs for over 30 years, bringing innovation and industry best practices to achieve meaningful impact in areas ranging from human trafficking to child welfare to community services," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "We are excited to continue to work with our ACF partners to promote the economic social well-being of children and families across the nation."

ICF works with governments and nonprofits to help strengthen communities, families and citizens by delivering evidence-based solutions with measurable impact. Read more about ICF's social programs services.

