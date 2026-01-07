U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Announces Upcoming Loan Sales: "HNVLS 2026-1"

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced upcoming HUD-held Non Vacant Loan Sales ("HNVLS 2026-1"):

About the Sales

On February 10, 2026, HUD will offer multiple residential mortgage loans consisting of approximately 2,500 mortgage loans with a loan balance of approximately $730 million.

Bidder qualifications will begin on January 5, 2026, and the Data Room will open on or about January 7, 2026. Bidders will receive their approval notification via email once they have been approved.

The sale will consist of due and payable HUD-held loans. The loans are first liens secured by Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs) securing 1-to-4-unit, residential properties where all borrowers and any non-borrowing spouses are deceased.

Properties included in this sale are occupied by non-borrowers.

Entities interested in participating can contact the Office of Asset Sales' Single Family Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development