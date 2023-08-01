U.S. Department of Justice Selects ICF for $14 Million Technical Assistance Contract

Third TA Contract Awarded by the Agency to ICF Since Fall 2022

RESTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, was recently awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) to provide training and technical assistance (TTA) to support its Technical Assistance Collective (TAC). The recompete contract has a value of $14 million and a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.

This is the third TTA contract OVC has awarded to ICF since September 2022. It follows a $22 million contract awarded in the first quarter of 2023 to provide overall TTA services and a $10.5 million contract awarded in the third quarter of 2022 to support its National Elder Fraud Hotline.

The OVC-TAC program is designed to expand the collective impact of OVC's TTA providers through networking, collaboration and easily accessible online tools. ICF will coordinate, organize and manage OVC's collective TTA efforts under the program to enhance the availability of TTA to victim service providers, advocates and allied professionals, essentially serving as the hub for TTA information. The company will also develop guiding principles and standards for TTA providers.  

ICF's TTA approach focuses on building skills, enhancing organizational capacity and advancing the field overall, resulting in lasting change in behavior, culture and policy. The company brings first-hand experience grounded in data analysis, emerging research, cutting-edge capacity building and more to develop and implement diverse programs, training and resources to support vulnerable populations including crime victims, survivors and those who serve them.

About ICF
ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), or any other future pandemic, and related national, state and local government actions and reactions, on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

