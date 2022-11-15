U.S. Department of Labor Awards ICF $34 Million in New Research Services Contracts

Projects Will Combat Forced and Child Labor

RESTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Bureau of International Labor Affairs (ILAB) recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) two new contracts totaling $34 million to provide research, advisory and other services to support efforts to combat forced and child labor around the world. Each agreement has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options. Both were awarded in the third quarter of 2022.

ICF has worked with ILAB since 2004, providing research and other support on topics related to forced labor, child labor, human trafficking and more. The company's experienced global research experts will incorporate new innovations in research science to more closely trace the sources of forced and child labor in global supply chains.

"ICF is committed to rooting out the sources and finding impactful solutions to stop forced and child labor," said Mark Lee, ICF's executive vice president for public sector. "Our teams are extremely knowledgeable and sensitive to working with vulnerable populations in difficult environments. This understanding is a critical step in raising public awareness, informing policy decisions and building evidence to influence actions by governments and organizations to protect the most vulnerable."

ICF helps clients identify, document, measure and address human rights violations and labor exploitation through mixed methods, qualitative and quantitative research and data collection across countries and industries.

