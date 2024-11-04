U.S. Department of State Recognizes 50 Colleges and Universities as Fulbright HSI Leaders

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) recognized 50 Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) as 2024 Fulbright HSI Leaders to acknowledge their noteworthy engagement with the Fulbright Program during the 2023-2024 academic year. The announcement was made at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities' annual conference in Aurora, Colorado. HSIs serve approximately two-thirds of all Hispanic students in U.S. higher education.

Fulbright HSI Leader 2024

The Fulbright HSI Leaders recognized this year include seven associates colleges, five baccalaureate colleges, two special focus institutions, 10 master's colleges and universities, and 28 doctoral universities.

The Fulbright Program aims to build lasting connections between Americans and people of other countries, and having strong HSI participation in the Fulbright Program is critical to fully represent the diversity of the United States. The U.S. Department of State has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), the goal of which is to increase the awareness of and participation by the Hispanic community of the United States in the Fulbright Program and in other exchange programs supported by the U.S. Department of State.

HSI students and faculty who have taken part in Fulbright opportunities come back to their campuses with new insights, and leaders of HACU-member institutions appreciate the long-term research partnerships and international collaborations made possible through Fulbright.

Scott Weinhold, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, commended the 2024 Fulbright HSI Leaders for their support of the Fulbright Program. Weinhold said, "Fulbrighters from HSIs contribute to the Program's goal of reflecting the full diversity, perspectives, and talents of the American people."

Dr. Mildred García, EdD, Chancellor of The California State University (CSU), commented that the recognition of Cal Poly Pomona, California State University, Northridge, San Diego State University, and San José State University as Fulbright HSI Leaders in 2024 continues the CSU system's longstanding commitment to the Fulbright Program. "I am confident that our engagement with the program will continue to grow as we advance our shared priority of teaching our talented and diverse students – the world's future leaders – to become active and engaged participants in our increasingly interconnected, interdependent global economy and society," said García, a two-time Fulbrighter herself. "My Fulbright experiences have enriched my personal and professional lives in immeasurable ways."

The 2024 Fulbright HSI Leaders are:

Doctoral

Arizona State University

California State University, Northridge

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

City College of New York, CUNY

Florida Atlantic University

Florida International University

Graduate School and University Center, CUNY

Montclair State University

Northern Arizona University

Rutgers University-Newark

San Diego State University

Texas A & M University

Texas State University

Texas Tech University

The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at El Paso

The University of Texas at San Antonio

University of Arizona

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Riverside

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of California, Santa Cruz

University of Central Florida

University of Connecticut

University of Houston

University of Illinois Chicago

University of New Mexico

University of North Texas

Masters

Baruch College, CUNY

College of Staten Island, CUNY

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach

Hunter College, CUNY

John Jay College of Criminal Justice, CUNY

Lehman College, CUNY

North Park University

Queens College, CUNY

Saint Edward's University

San Jose State University

Baccalaureate

Austin College

Georgia Gwinnett College

Huston-Tillotson University

Associates

Borough of Manhattan Community College, CUNY

Bronx Community College, CUNY

College of the Sequoias

East Los Angeles College

Lone Star College System

Miami Dade College

Northwest Vista College

Special Focus

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

Since its founding in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and in all fields with the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad. Fulbrighters exchange ideas, build people-to-people connections, and work to address complex address global challenges. Fulbright is a program of the U.S. Department of State, with funding provided by the U.S. Government. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the program.

Learn more about the Fulbright Program at https://fulbrightprogram.org/hsi

SOURCE The Fulbright Program