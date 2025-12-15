U.S. Dept. of Labor Honors SourceAmerica with 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award

SourceAmerica recognized for commitment to veteran employment, retention, and support programs

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica® is proud to announce that it received the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor. SourceAmerica earned the gold award.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who recruit, hire, and retain veterans. The program was established under the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act) and has since become a national benchmark for veteran employment excellence based on criteria such as:

Percentage of veteran hires and retention rates

Leadership training opportunities for veterans

Dedicated veteran hiring initiatives and employee support programs

Pay equity, promotion, and advancement outcomes

"Veterans deserve access to meaningful career options and support," said Amanda King, SourceAmerica vice president, human resources. "SourceAmerica is committed to hiring veterans and connecting them to jobs that offer career growth, competitive pay, benefits, and support. We are proud to hire veterans with disabilities across the country utilizing their unique skills and providing them a new way to serve."

SourceAmerica is a national nonprofit that administers the AbilityOne® Program – a program that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities including veterans through federal product and service contracts. Veterans employed through SourceAmerica's network continue to support the military by providing critical products, made in America, and essential services for our nation's men and women in uniform. Beyond employment, veterans are also given resources such as military-to-civilian employment transition assistance, job training, career counseling and other services to boost on-the-job success.

In 2023 SourceAmerica was first named as a HIRE Vets gold medallion award winner for its commitment to hiring veterans and ensuring they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. This current year recognition reinforces SourceAmerica's overarching mission to create employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities including veterans.

To learn more about SourceAmerica and its commitment to veterans, visit SourceAmerica.org.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program: The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2026. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.

SOURCE SourceAmerica