US Diamond Engagement Ring Market Report 2022-2025: Analysis By Sales Channel (Online and Offline) Size, Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Diamond Engagement Ring Market: Analysis By Sales Channel (Online and Offline) Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US diamond engagement ring market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow further during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as the growing number of digital buyers, soaring urban population, increasing female population, rising number of smartphone users, etc.

However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are economic slowdown, declining number of tourists, e-commerce fraud and delayed marriages.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the market by value, by segments, by platform, etc. The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US diamond engagement ring Market market has also been forecasted till the period 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the US diamond engagement ring market are Blue Nile, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., and Tiffany & Co. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Number of Digital Buyers

Soaring Urban Population

Increasing Female Population

Rising Number of Smartphone Users

Challenges

Economic Slowdown

Declining Number of Tourists

Delayed Marriages

E-commerce Fraud

Market Trends

Growing Influence of Social Media

Increasing Millennial Income

Rising E-commerce Sales during Holidays and Special Occasions

Development of Lab-grown Diamonds

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Diamond Jewelry: An Overview

2.2 Diamond Engagement Ring: An Overview

2.3 Diamond Engagement Ring Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Market by Region (The US, China, Japan and ROW)



4. The US Market Analysis

4.1 The US Diamond Jewelry Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Diamond Jewelry Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Diamond Jewelry Market by Segments (Diamond Engagement Ring and Others)

4.2 The US Diamond Engagement Ring Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 The US Diamond Engagement Ring Market by Value

4.2.2 The US Diamond Engagement Ring Market by Platform (Online and Offline)

4.3 The US Online Diamond Engagement Ring Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 The US Online Diamond Engagement Ring Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.2 Challenges

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Influence of Social Media



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Diamond Jewelry Market Players by LFL Sales Growth

6.2 The US Online Diamond Engagement Ring Market Players Overview

6.3 The US Online Diamond Engagement Ring Market Players by Offerings



7. Company Profiles

Blue Nile, Inc

Amazon.com, Inc

Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Tiffany & Co.

