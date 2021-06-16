U.S. District Court Fully Dismisses Lawsuit Against Queens Adult Care Center

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Queens Adult Care Center is pleased to report that Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto of the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, has fully dismissed a May, 2020 lawsuit against Queens Adult Care Center.

The lawsuit, filed by three Queens Adult Care Center residents, claimed that the residence put them in danger of contracting COVID-19. In an eighteen page ruling dated May 12, 2021, Judge Kiyo Matsumoto thoroughly analyzed each of the plaintiffs' allegations. The Judge found that they were not actionable under the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and proceeded to "enter judgment in favor of defendants and close the case." In her ruling, Judge Matsumoto expressly indicated to the parties that an amendment of plaintiff's claims "would be futile."

"Queens Adult Care Center is gratified by the District Court's definitive ruling. We have previously noted that the allegations against the residence were without merit, misleading and false. Queens Adult Care Center has consistently gone above and beyond State and Federal guidelines regarding COVID-19, and we have always put resident safety and well-being first. We commend our employees for their selfless and tireless dedication during these most challenging times."

Notably, each of the residents who agreed to be plaintiffs in this now dismissed matter, have chosen to continue as residents at Queens Adult Care Center, despite their prior claims and other housing options available to them. The residence continues to warmly care for these individuals.

Queens Adult Care Center believes that certain plaintiffs were 'strongly' encouraged to lodge baseless and extravagant claims by external parties who thought they could ultimately benefit financially.

