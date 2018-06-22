U.S. District Court Rules in Favor of Lilly in Alimta Vitamin Regimen Patent Lawsuit

"We are pleased with today's District Court ruling finding the Alimta vitamin regimen patent would be infringed by the competitor's proposed products," said Michael J. Harrington, Lilly's senior vice president and general counsel. "Lilly's extensive research to discover the Alimta vitamin regimen patent deserves intellectual property protection. We depend on strong and effective intellectual property protection to support our investment in the next generation of breakthrough medicines."

In a separate decision on June 15, the District Court also ruled in favor of Lilly in the case of Eli Lilly and Company v. Hospira, Inc., denying Hospira's motion for summary judgement and granting Lilly's cross-motion for summary judgement.

These rulings mean Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Hospira will be prevented from launching their alternative salt forms of pemetrexed until the patent expires. Lilly expects both Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Hospira to appeal.

In October 2017, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruled in the company's favor regarding patentability of the vitamin regimen for Alimta.

In March 2014, the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Indiana upheld the validity of the vitamin regimen patent. In August 2015, the same court ruled in Lilly's favor regarding infringement of the vitamin regimen patent. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit confirmed these rulings in a unanimous decision in January 2017, finding the patent is valid and would be infringed by the generic challengers' proposed products.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the U.S. Alimta patent litigation. These statements are based on management's current expectations but actual results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that the company will prevail in any appeal. Also, the company cannot predict whether generic pemetrexed will be marketed prior to the expiration of the vitamin regimen patent. Other risk factors that may affect the company's results can be found in the company's latest Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alimta® (pemetrexed for injection, Lilly)

