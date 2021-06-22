U.S. District Court Throws Out Frivolous Lawsuit Filed Against Medea Inc.

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United States District Court Judge, Denise J. Casper granted Medea Inc.'s ("Medea") Motion for Summary Judgment in the matter of CRG Financial, LLC, et al. v. Two Diamond Capital Corp. and Medea Inc. (District of Massachusetts, Case No. 19-CV-10182-DJC).

In dismissing Medea from the case, the Court made clear that the Plaintiff, CRG Financial, LLC "has failed to show on this undisputed record of material facts, that Medea made any false representation of material fact, the first element of any fraud claim." Further, "[t]here is no suggestion in the record that Medea made the representation [asserted by CRG]…Now on a fully developed record, Plaintiffs have not marshaled evidence of their fraud allegations…Accordingly, this Court concludes that the fraud claim fails for lack of evidence of any material misrepresentations…by Medea to Plaintiffs."

Medea's Chairman and CEO, Brandon Laidlaw stated earlier today that "we are extremely pleased that the District Court granted summary judgment in our favor on all counts. Throughout this litigation, we have remained steadfast in our position that CRG's claims were entirely without merit and the Court's ruling unequivocally confirmed this today."

About Medea Inc.

Medea Inc. is a distributor of commercial goods. In 2015, Medea introduced its patented LED technology, which provided the ability to create a personal message on a smartphone and transmit it via Bluetooth to a product. The technology, which debuted on its namesake vodka bottles, launched the Company's early success. Subsequent variations included the use of the technology on vases and wearables.

When the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted normal business activities, Medea was in a position to pivot from its core business model to assist in the production of much-needed personal protective equipment ("PPE") and test kits. The Company created a new division, Medea Medical Products ("MMP"), to respond to growing consumer requests. MMP has since emerged as one of the leading wholesale distributors of PPE and other health and safety products in the U.S. and Canada. At the height of the pandemic, MMP successfully delivered approximately 26 million face masks and N95 respirators to FEMA. The Company was also awarded a contract by the State of California to supply state, federal and local agencies with N95 respirators for up to 5 years. Subsequently, Medea has grown as a distributor to the private sector, including Lowe's, the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Galaxy, the Washington Capitals, AEG and Emerson Electric.

SOURCE Medea, Inc.