US DoD Information Technology Services Market 2019-2024: Market Share and Competitive Analysis of Top 10 DoD IT Service Contractors

This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) information technology (IT) services contract spending.

It provides an analysis of IT service technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Computer Hardware, Information Operations, Multipurpose Technologies, Networks, and Computer Software.

It also provides information on contract activity for the 2018 calendar year. The DoD IT services contract activity encompasses Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Services spending, all of which have been included in this study. The base year for financial spending is 2018, and the market forecast is estimated from 2019 to 2024.



US DoD IT services contract spending for the calendar year, 2018 constitutes the foundation of this research. DoD IT services comprise enterprise sustainment and incremental upgrades to networks of all types. This study identifies the defense departments and agencies that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the US IT services defense market.



It also discusses the market drivers and restraints, which sheds light on some of the contract numbers and emphasis on certain projects and programs. Moreover, the study seeks to provide an understanding of the government's focus and the services that it is likely to require in the future.



The study presents an overview of program funding and contract activity for the DoD IT services market. DoD IT services for hardware, software, and other technology areas enable advances in communications, surveillance and reconnaissance, intelligence, administrative, healthcare, and many other operational areas. As information systems' dominance is an important factor, the service aspects of cybersecurity and information operations have also been touched upon.



Multipurpose contracts are defined as those that utilize more than one IT services application area. Research service forecasts do not include classified programs and budgets. A substantial part of the total IT services market information is not accessible to the public. Program funding is derived from the DoD contract announcements and includes designated portions of overseas contingency operations (OCO) funding, but not Foreign Military Sales (FMS).



IT services inherent in new-build tactical ground vehicles, ships, and aircraft platforms are included if distinctly specified by contract or contract modification. Program funding and contract values do not always align year-to-year due to administrative costs, multi-year contracts, and technology use across segments. Program and contract segmentation, large multi-year contract assessment, and funding forecasts for 2019 and beyond are made at the analysts discretion.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the areas of growth in the DoD IT services market?

Which are the segments, technologies, and services constituting the market?

What are the leading drivers and restraints for the DoD IT services market?

What are some of the top contracts for the DoD IT services market?

Which technologies and services do the contracts emphasize?

Which are the companies leading the DoD IT services market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Executive Summary - Key Predictions

2. Information Technology Services - Market Overview

Market Definitions and Segmentation

US DoD IT Services - Market Landscape

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints - DoD Information Technology Services Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-DoD Information Technology Services Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast Discussion

Mega Trends - Long-term Trends Driving DoD IT Services Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - DoD Information Technology Services Market

Market Share

Top 10 DoD IT Service Contractors

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Leaders by Contract Category

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - US DoD IT Services, 2019-2024

Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for US DoD IT Service Providers

7. Information Technology Services Breakdown

2018 IT Service Contracts by Department

2018 IT Service Contracts by Type

2018 IT Service Contracts by Category

2018 Air Force IT Service Contracts by Category

Top 10 Air Force IT Service Contracts

Top 10 Air Force IT Service Contractors

2018 Army IT Service Contracts by Category

Top 10 Army IT Service Contracts

Top 10 Army IT Service Contractors

2018 Joint IT Service Contracts by Category

Top 10 Joint IT Service Contracts

Top 10 Joint IT Service Contractors

2018 Navy/Marine IT Service Contracts by Category

Top 10 Navy/Marine IT Service Contracts

Top 10 Navy/Marines IT Service Contractors

Top Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Cloud Computing IT Service Contractors

Top 10 Cybersecurity IT Service Contractors

Top Hardware IT Service Contractors

Top Information Operations IT Service Contractors

Top Multipurpose IT Service Contractors

Top 10 Networks IT Service Contractors

Top 10 Software IT Service Contractors

8. The Last Word



