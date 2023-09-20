U.S. Drivers are Eager for a Mobile Payment Solution for Parking to Reduce Driving-Related Stress

According to a survey conducted by the most used parking app in the U.S., ParkMobile, over 74 percent of U.S. drivers desire a smart parking payment experience

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the most used parking app in the U.S. and part of the EasyPark Group, conducted a survey tracking the parking habits and trends of U.S. drivers. According to the study, 82 percent of drivers across the U.S. note that searching for a parking space is a top stressor when driving in urban environments. Though, of the drivers using parking apps such as ParkMobile to find and pay for parking, drivers' stress levels drop by nearly 33 percent.

The study found that concerns of paying for parking, including searching for ticket locations when using parking kiosks or meters, are drastically reduced through the integration of mobile payment apps and providers. ParkMobile is expanding its footprint and providing solutions that help drivers find and reserve parking in advance via the reservations platform to create an easier parking experience to meet the demand of the 74 percent of drivers craving the availability of a mobile parking payment solution.

"Searching for parking in dense downtown ecosystems is not only harmful for the environment through increased carbon dioxide emissions but stressful and will ultimately tamper the way drivers view and interact with their cities in the future," said David Hoyt, managing director of ParkMobile. "Through the integration and adoption of ParkMobile, we're making cities more livable through our easy-to-use mobile parking solution, so downtowns thrive and residents and visitors feel stress free."

The report also found that around 80 percent of respondents find it important to be able to use the same parking app across multiple locations and states. Despite this, around 30 percent of respondents are unable to use their preferred mobile payment app for parking across the country as the apps are not always accepted at their parking location. The lack of choice and availability has resulted in many drivers having three or more parking apps installed on their mobile devices to pay for parking in the U.S.

"As part of EasyPark Group, ParkMobile is working to adopt an open market solution, a process that our company has integrated in key cities across Europe. The solution allows for multiple app-based parking providers to be offered in a city, making parking more straightforward while fostering parking technology innovation and placing consumer choice as the top priority. An open market parking model is a key contributor to digital adoption and can drive mobile pay adoption to over 90 percent in cities where it is implemented," said Hoyt.

Since being founded in 2008, ParkMobile has processed over 98 billion minutes of parking in North America. ParkMobile works with cities to provide real time parking data and trends to better plan their urban design. This includes some of the two million parking spaces across the country, in over 600 cities and municipalities and 140 colleges and universities.

The study was conducted by ParkMobile with over 3,000 respondents located across the U.S. Respondents included drivers aged 16-75 as a representative sample of over 261 million monthly parkers in the country.

