U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 109.12 Billion By 2032, at 6.3% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Personal Mobility Devices, Bathroom Safety Devices & Medical Furniture, and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices); By End User; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the U.S. durable medical equipment market size/share was valued at USD 59.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 109.12 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period."

U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market: Report Overview

Durable medical equipment (DME) is medical equipment ordered by a healthcare provider for everyday or extended use. DME includes nebulizers, oxygen tents, CPAP/BiPAP machines, catheters, hospital beds, wheelchairs, blood glucose monitors. DME allows patients with a debilitating medical condition, injury, or diseases to obtain a higher quality of life while living at home. Many health insurance plans provide coverage for durable medical equipment so that it need not be paid for out of pocket

DME may be ordered by a healthcare provider to aid a patient's temporary disability or to provide long-term patient care, for example, a mechanical ventilator for a patient with advanced lung disease. However, bandages, face masks, and rubber gloves are examples of consumable medical items that are not regarded as DME under Medicare. The growing healthcare industry is prominently driving the U.S. durable medical equipment market size growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

Invacare Corporation

Sunrise Medical

ArjoHuntleigh

Hill Rom Inc

Stryker Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

Drive Medical

GF Health Products Inc.

Carex Health Brands Inc

U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 109.12 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 62.70 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.3% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical, ArjoHuntleigh, Hill Rom, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Drive Medical, GF Health Products Inc., and Carex Health Brands, Inc. Segments Covered By Return Type, By Service, By End User, By Region

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Aging population: Rising elderly population in the U.S. is one of the key factor propelling the market growth, as elderly individuals are more likely to require durable medical equipment to manage their healthcare demands.

Rising elderly population in the U.S. is one of the key factor propelling the market growth, as elderly individuals are more likely to require durable medical equipment to manage their healthcare demands. Prevalence of chronic diseases: Growing prevalence of chronic illnesses like cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and diabetes are supporting the U.S. durable medical equipment market demand.

Growing prevalence of chronic illnesses like cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and diabetes are supporting the U.S. durable medical equipment market demand. Technological developments: Rising technological innovations in medical device technology have led to the advancement of more cutting-edge and efficient DME products, which is fueling the market growth. These developments involve remote monitoring capabilities, enhanced user interfaces, and wireless connectivity.

Rising technological innovations in medical device technology have led to the advancement of more cutting-edge and efficient DME products, which is fueling the market growth. These developments involve remote monitoring capabilities, enhanced user interfaces, and wireless connectivity. Advanced DME products: The industry is further witnessing significant growth due to the availability of technologically sophisticated DME products that helps manage and treat chronic illnesses. factors such as the affordability and convenience of home healthcare as well as the aim to decrease readmissions and hospital stays are contributing the U.S. durable medical equipment market growth.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Preference for home healthcare: Patients and healthcare providers are becoming more aware of the benefits of treating medical illnesses in the privacy of the patient's own home. DME provides home healthcare by providing patients with the essential tools and equipment to manage their illnesses. This ultimately reduces healthcare costs, enhances patient outcomes, and increases patient convenience. This is one of the prominent U.S. durable medical equipment market trends accelerating the market growth.

Patients and healthcare providers are becoming more aware of the benefits of treating medical illnesses in the privacy of the patient's own home. DME provides home healthcare by providing patients with the essential tools and equipment to manage their illnesses. This ultimately reduces healthcare costs, enhances patient outcomes, and increases patient convenience. This is one of the prominent U.S. durable medical equipment market trends accelerating the market growth. Launch of new products: Manufacturers and suppliers of DME are constantly focusing on developing and introducing new products with improved functionality, ease of use, and enhanced patient outcomes. In addition, increasing number of partnerships between healthcare providers, insurance companies, and DME suppliers to simplify the delivery and reimbursement of DME to patients with chronic conditions is further fostering the market growth.

Segmental Analysis

Monitoring and therapeutic devices accounted for the largest U.S. durable medical equipment market share in 2022

Based on product, monitoring and therapeutic devices category which includes a variety of devices utilized for long duration for diagnosing different diseases such as cardiovascular & neurological, and cancer dominated the market in 2022. Blood sugar monitors, Continuous Passive Motion (CPM), oxygen equipment, infusion pumps, nebulizers, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), suction pumps, traction equipment are some of the examples of monitoring and therapeutic devices.

Further, personal mobility devices are expected to obtain a significant revenue share during the foreseen period owing to the launch of technologically advanced products. Under personal mobility devices segment, the wheelchair category is likely to witness the largest market share due to the rising demand and high usage of powered wheelchairs. Additionally, the walkers & rollators segment is predicted to achieve revenue during the forecast period because of the surging preference among users for premium and customized rollators. Moreover, bathroom safety devices and medical segment is segmented into Commodes and Toilets and Mattress & Bedding Devices. The mattresses and bedding sub-sector is projected to capture greatest market share in the coming years owing to the growing prevalence of chronic and other conditions.

The hospital's segment accounted for a lucrative share in 2022

In terms of end-user U.S. durable medical equipment market segmentation, hospital category registered profitable share in 2022 due to the factors such as rising patient flow, advancement of healthcare infrastructure, and increasing technological developments. Further, ambulatory surgery facilities are becoming more prevalent all over the world. Ambulatory surgery centers are currently operating in over 9,280 locations across the country. In 2016, this number grew from 6100 ASCs. Demand for critical tools and equipment, particularly durable medical equipment, is primarily driven by the rise in the number of ambulatory surgery centers.

Recent Developments

In March 2022 , the FDA approved Biobeat's wearable remote patient monitoring device, enabling healthcare providers to monitor vital signs remotely. This advancement enhances patient care and promotes the adoption of remote monitoring solutions.

Browse the Detail Report "U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Personal Mobility Devices, Bathroom Safety Devices & Medical Furniture, and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices); By End User; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/us-durable-medical-equipment-market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the U.S. Durable Medical Equipment market report based on product and end user:

By Product Outlook

Personal Mobility Devices

Wheelchairs



Scooters



Walker and Rollators



Cranes and Crutches



Door Openers



Other Devices

Bathroom Safety Devices & Medical Furniture

Commodes and Toilets



Mattress & Bedding Devices

Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices

Blood Sugar Monitors



Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)



Infusion Pumps Market



Nebulizers



Oxygen Equipment



Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)



Suction Pumps



Traction Equipment



Other Equipment



Insulin Pumps





Ostomy Bags & Accessories





Others

By End User Outlook

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Diagnostic Centers



Home Healthcare



Others

SOURCE Polaris Market Research