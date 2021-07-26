US Education Market Report 2021: Market is Predicted to Reach $1.96 Trillion in 2025 - Increasing Mergers and Acquisition to Support Growth

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Education Market (K-12, Post-Secondary, Corporate Training & Child Care): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US education market is predicted to reach US$1.96 trillion in 2025, increasing at a CAGR of 3.77% during 2019 to 2025

Factors such as increasing mergers and acquisitions, rising labor force participation and rising population of children under five in the US supported growth in the US education market.

However, growth of the industry is anticipated to be challenged by factors such as labor shortage, increasing competition from foreign universities, rising not-for-profit institutions and legal & regulatory issues. A few notable trends of the US education market include increasing demand for skilled labor, international demand for US education, rising blended learning, increasing education funding and greater use of technology in education sector.

The US education market can be broadly segmented into the following four types: K-12, post-secondary, corporate training and child care. K-12 segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to higher participation in schools along with growing awareness of early education. The US education market by profitability can be segmented as follows: not-for-profit and for-profit. In 2020, the dominant share of the market was held by not-for-profit segment.

The US education market by type can be segmented into the following two segments: on-premise and cloud. The larger share of the market was procured by on-premise segment. The US education market by sector can be segmented as follows: public sector and private sector. In 2020, public sector segment held a dominant share of the market, followed by private sector.

Scope of the Report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US Education market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Bright Horizons Family Solutions; Grand Canyon Education, Inc.; Strategic Education, Inc.; 2U, Inc.; K 12; and Chegg Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Participants in Education Industry

1.3 Type of Education Institutions

1.4 Structure of the US Education System

1.5 Dynamics of Education System

1.6 Risk Associated

2. COVID-19 Impact

2.1 COVID-19 Impact - Overview

2.2 Coronavirus - Education Response

2.3 Closure of Schools during the Pandemic

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Education Market Forecast

3.2 The US Education Market by Segment

3.3 The US Education Market by Profitability

3.4 The US Education Market by Type

3.5 The US Education Market by Sector

4. Student Immigration Analysis

4.1 International Student Population in the US

4.2 New International Student Enrollment in the US

4.3 The US Share of International Student by Academic Level

4.4 International Student Population in the US by Origin

4.4.1 Total Chinese Student Population in the US

4.4.2 Total Indian Student Population in the US

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Per Capita GNI

5.1.2 Increasing Merger & Acquisition Activities

5.1.3 Increasing Labor Force Participation of Women

5.1.4 Increasing Population of Children

5.1.5 Surging Urbanization

5.1.6 Increase in Educational Funding Level

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 International Demand for US Education

5.2.2 Students Switching to Online Education

5.2.3 Growing Importance of Early Education

5.2.4 Personal Funding as Major Source for International Students

5.2.5 Greater Use of Technology in Education

5.2.6 Growing Blended Learning

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Free Public Pre-K Initiative Threat to For-Profit Operators

5.3.2 Labor Shortage

5.3.3 Increased Competition from Foreign Universities

5.3.4 Legal & Regulatory Issues

5.3.5 Rising Not-For-Profit Competitors

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

6.1.3 The US For-Profit Child Care Companies by Capacity

6.1.4 The US Postsecondary School Operators by Revenue

6.1.5 The US Postsecondary School Operators by Revenue per Student

6.1.6 The US Postsecondary School Operators by Total Enrollment

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

2U (TWOU), Inc.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Chegg, Inc.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

K12 Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5b2k0g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

