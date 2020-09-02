U.S. Electric Lawn Mower Market Size to Reach Revenues of $2.2 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. electric lawn mowers market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019−2025

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The electric lawn mower market in US would realize an incremental growth of around $1 billion in revenue, registering an absolute growth of over 92% between 2016 and 2025. Post COVID-19, the sales of electric lawn mowers in US would grow over 300 to 800 BPS in revenue terms during 2021-2025, with respect to its historic average growth of around 3% during 2016-2019. Residential users will contribute an incremental market revenue of about $850 million during 2019 and 2025, capitalizing on the proliferation of low-cost walk-behind units in the market. Registering a high growth CAGR of about 16%, the residential models of robotic lawn mowers are likely to witness traction owing to the release of iRobot's Terra in 2021 and contribute nearly $350 million incremental market revenue between 2019 and 2025. Growing focus on the eco-friendly fuels coupled with stringent government regulations on emission and noise pollution, would drive replacement of existing gas-powered fleets and cordless battery-powered lawn mowers will witness a high CAGR of over 11% during 2019-2025.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-user, distribution, and cord

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 54 other vendors

U.S. Electric Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation

The electric walk-behind segment dominated the market share in 2019. The increasing demand for professional landscaping services in the US is expected to fuel the demand for electric lawn mowers during the forecast period. Spending on preserving the environment in lawns and gardens is growing in the recent period, which is expected to boost the market for walk-behind devices.

The landscaping service segment is growing on account of increased focus on innovations, stringency in legislation, advances in technology, change in consumer purchasing behaviors. Increasing innovations such as mobile-based services enable landscapers to perform operations effectively.

The introduction of strict regulations and legislation to safeguard and protect the environment is driving consumers to opt for eco-friendly alternatives, which are likely to adopt electric-corded lawn mowers during the forecast period. The demand for corded-electric devices is growing on account of less fuel consumption and low noise and air emissions.

U.S. Electric Lawn Mower Market by Products

Walk-Behind

Self-propelled



Push



Hover

Ride-on

Standard Ride-on



Zero-turn



Lawn Tractor



Garden Tractor

Robotic

U.S. Electric Lawn Mower Market by Distribution

Retail

Specialty Stores



Mass Market Players



Dealers & Distributors

Online

U.S. Electric Lawn Mower Market by Blade Type

Cylinder

Deck/Standard

Mulching

Lifting

U.S. Electric Lawn Mower Market by Cord

Corded

Cordless

U.S. Electric Lawn Mower Market by End-user

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Gold Courses

Government & Others

U.S. Electric Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics

Factors such as increased disposable per capita income and the changing tastes and desires of professionals and semi-professionals towards the embellishment of their yards/lawn areas are projected to have a beneficial effect on the overall landscaping services. In addition, vendors are introducing new technologies and offering services such as lawn aeration, tree and shrub treatment, and pest and disease management, which are being combined to offer a more seamless experience. The producers or the environment specialists are focused on introducing the new innovations in their product segment, thereby having an advantage over their industry rivals. Such players emphasize the development of more effective mowing methods to minimize downtimes and improve the mowing time of the lawns. With the advent of new technologies, whether related to equipment or software, help to create new opportunities for the market in gardening and landscaping services.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Connecting Lawn Mowers with the IoT

Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers

Increased Demand for Golf Courses

Growth in Manufacturer-led Programs & Initiatives

U.S. Electric Lawn Mower Market – Geography

Growing demand for landscaping services across residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks fuels the development of the commercial lawn mowers industry in the US. Moreover, the use of IoT-enabled systems in combination with machine learning and AI could lead to a paradigm shift in US's system management and control. The landscaping industry is rising in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for backyard beautification, contributing to the growth of the commercial lawn mower market in the US. The development of green spaces and green roofs is driving the US industry's need for innovative lawn mower products.

U.S. Electric Lawn Mower Market by Geography

United States

Prominent Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA

Techtronic Industries

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Alamo Group

Alfred Kärcher

AL-KO

Ariens Company

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Black + Decker

Blount International

Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

Briggs & Stratton

Carraro

Chervon Group

Cobra Garden Machinery

Einhell Germany

Emak Group

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

ZICOM

Future Gen Robotics

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hayter Limited

Hitachi

Hustler Turf Equipment

Hyundai Motor Group

iRobot

Linea Tielle

LG

Lowe's Corporation (Kobalt)

Makita Corporation

Mamibot

McLane Manufacturing

Mean Green Products

Milagrow HumanTech

Ningbo NGP Company

Positec Tool (WORX)

SCAG Power Equipment

Schiller Grounds Care

Shibaura

Snow Joe

STIHL

The SUMEC Corp (Yard Force)

Swisher Acquisition

Textron

The Kobi Company

Turflynx

Volta

Weibang

Wiper ECOROBOT

Yamabiko Europe (BELROBOTICS)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

ZIPPER Maschinen

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

