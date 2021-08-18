US Endoscopy Device Markets 2021-2025 with Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Boston Scientific and CONMED Dominating

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Endoscopy Device Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US endoscopy device market has increased significantly during the historical period and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

The endoscopy device market is expected to increase due to aging population, growing gross national income, increasing prevalence of cancer cases, increasing healthcare spending worldwide, growing urbanization and increasing health consciousness among people. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as high cost of endoscopy procedure & equipment and unfavorable reimbursement policies in developing countries.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the The US endoscopy device Market by value, by product, by endoscopes, by region, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the endoscopy device market.

The US endoscopy device market can be segmented on the basis of products, endoscopes, endoscopy visualization components, endoscopy visualization systems and operating devices; and on the basis of endoscopes, such as flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, disposable endoscopes, capsule endoscopes and robot assisted endoscopes.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed effect on the US endoscopy device market. It negatively affected the market in 1st and 2nd quarter but the market picked up in 3rd and 4th quarter. At the end of 2020, the pandemic had a slight negative impact on the market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall endoscopy device market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US endoscopy device market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the endoscopy device market are Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Boston Scientific and CONMED are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Endoscopy: Overview

2.2 Categories of Endoscopy

2.3 Types of Endoscopes

2.4 Endoscopy Device Segmentation: Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Endoscopy Device Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Endoscopy Device Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Endoscopy Device Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa)

4. The US Market Analysis

4.1 The US Endoscopy Device Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Endoscopy Device Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Endoscopy Device Market by Product (Endoscopes, Endoscopy Visualization Components, Endoscopy Visualization Systems and Operating Devices)

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global Endoscopy Device Market

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Health Services Spending

5.3 COVID-19 Rates of Test Positivity, Death and Recovery

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Aging Population

6.1.2 Growing Disposable Income

6.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cases

6.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending Worldwide

6.1.5 Growing Urbanization

6.1.6 Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedure

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost of Endoscopy Procedure & Equipment

6.2.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies in Developing Countries

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Robotic Endoscopy Device

6.3.2 Partnerships Among Major Players

6.3.2 Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 The US Endoscopy Device Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Boston Scientific

CONMED

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/no0axy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

