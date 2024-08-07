U.S. Energy Development Corporation Promotes Mark Lillis to Director of Investor Relations

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy), an exploration and production (E&P) company focused on the development of energy projects throughout North America, is proud to reinforce its core value of "investor first" with the promotion of Mark Lillis to Director of Investor Relations.

Lillis has served as the Senior Marketing Manager for three years. His promotion not only underscores his individual achievements but also the company's commitment to leveraging internal talent to meet evolving business needs. In his new position, Lillis will use his deep understanding of the company's operations to enhance its communication and engagement with stakeholders.

"I couldn't be more excited for both the firm and for Mark," said Matt Iak Executive Vice President of U.S. Energy. "The combination of Mark's tenure with U.S. Energy and his analytical ability should be the linchpin our team has desired. I couldn't be happier that Mark has accepted the challenge and taken the next leap in his career."

Lillis earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from St. Bonaventure University. With extensive experience as a financial analyst and accountant in the energy, banking and public accounting sectors, Lillis is well-equipped with the skills necessary to excel in this position. His proficiency in budgeting, capital planning, and project management aligns with the role's responsibilities, including effectively communicating with stakeholders to convey the company's financial performance and strategic direction.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity and excited to continue supporting U.S. Energy's growth in this new role," said Lillis. "Our investors are crucial to our success, and I look forward to working closely with them to drive our strategic goals forward."

About U.S. Energy Development Corporation

Founded in 1980, U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy) is a privately held exploration and production (E&P) firm that manages assets on behalf of itself and its partners. For more than four decades, U.S Energy has blended operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach. Headquartered in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, U.S. Energy has invested in, operated and/or drilled approximately 4,000 wells in 13 states and Canada and deployed more than $2 billion on behalf of itself and its partners. For more information, please visit usedc.com and follow U.S. Energy on LinkedIn.

