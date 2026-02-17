U.S. Energy Development Corporation to Deploy Up to $1 Billion in 2026

In 2025, USEDC deployed $1 billion, completed the largest transaction in firm history, opened a Houston office, and solidified its capital position.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Energy Development Corporation ("USEDC"), a privately held exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing energy projects on behalf of itself and its partners, today announced its plan to deploy up to $1 billion in 2026. The firm will build on its momentum from 2025 to expand its portfolio of upstream assets across the lower 48, capitalizing on a dynamic energy market while maintaining a focus on developing high-quality projects with trusted partners.

"In 2025, we deployed more than $1 billion on behalf of ourselves and our partners including the largest transaction in firm history." said Jordan Jayson, Chairman and CEO of USEDC. "Our 2026 strategy to build on that momentum is straightforward: stay disciplined, stay selective, and deploy capital where the fundamentals align. Our financial strength and technical depth enable us to evaluate hundreds of deals each year, identifying those with sound economics and manageable risk profiles."

2026 Capital Deployment

In 2026, USEDC will focus the bulk of its capital expanding its high-quality inventory in the Permian Basin. The company will continue to apply selective, stress-tested analysis, prioritizing capital discipline, free cash flow visibility, and operational control where appropriate.

"From the capital markets seat, our focus is repeatable, reliable asset selection and disciplined capital allocation," said Matthew Iak, President of Capital Markets. "With our strong financial foundation and longstanding industry relationships, we remain selective and deliberate—always prioritizing our investors and partners. Our 2026 plan is designed to perform across a range of market scenarios."

Over the past two years, the company has demonstrated consistent execution and scaling capability, announcing a $1 billion deployment plan for 2025 following a nearly $800 million deployment in 2024.

USEDC's 2026 capital deployment plans reflect the firm's continued discipline in balancing market conditions and opportunity with financial diligence.

About USEDC

Founded in 1980, USEDC is a privately held exploration and production (E&P) firm that manages assets for itself and its partners. USEDC has blended operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, USEDC has invested in, operated, and/or drilled approximately 4,000 wells in 13 states and Canada and deployed more than $4 billion on behalf of itself and its partners. For more information, please visit usedc.com and follow U.S. Energy Development on LinkedIn.

