U.S. Enterprises Look to Social Collaboration Vendors to Meet Customer Expectations

STAMFORD, Conn., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in the U.S. are turning to social collaboration vendors to grow their businesses even as the number of social media users has stagnated in the U.S., according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Social Business Collaboration – Services & Solutions U.S. Report for 2019 finds U.S. brands struggling to meet customer expectations and grow their business online. To stand out in a crowded field, companies are focused more on the quality rather than the quantity of their social engagements. In some cases, companies are failing to meet heightened customer expectations by creating only incremental improvements in customer experience.

"Brands are trying to match their competitors and benchmark their efforts rather than focus on meeting customer expectations," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "The gap between the ambitions and the capabilities of brands needs to be bridged, and social collaboration vendors can help."

One area ripe for growth in the U.S. is social commerce, which consumers have so far been slow to adopt, according to the report. In some countries, a new generation of consumers is buying directly from social channels, but in the U.S., there is a generation gap between consumers with high purchasing power and avid social media users. Businesses should explore the use of shoppable posts on social media channels as a way to create new purchasing avenues for U.S. consumers, the report recommends.

In addition, the report suggests many U.S. consumers are questioning the authenticity of every social channel, with users having grown distrustful of media and influencers in "the age of social skepticism." Instead of relying on celebrity influencers, smart brands are using their own internal experts and employee advocates to promote better brand conversations, the report says.

The ISG Provider Lens report evaluates the capabilities of 11 providers in the Social Media Management Consulting and Integration quadrant. The report names Accenture, Cognizant, HGS, Sutherland and Tech Mahindra as leaders in the quadrant.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Social Business Collaboration U.S. Report for 2019 is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

