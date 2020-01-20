U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Selects Jacobs for Great Lakes Architect Engineer Services II Contract

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) was selected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide architect engineer services to the Great Lakes National Program Office (GLNPO). The five-year, Great Lakes Architect Engineer Services (GLAES) II contract encompasses contaminated sediment characterization and remedial design activities, habitat restoration evaluation and design, and contaminated sediment and habitat restoration remedial construction oversight.

"For more than three decades, Jacobs has been delivering contaminated sediment assessment, remediation and habitat restoration projects to private and public clients across the U.S.," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and Global Environmental Market Director Jan Walstrom. "As a trusted partner with a proven track record of delivering environmental solutions to GLNPO, we look forward to the opportunity to continue to protect and restore the Great Lakes for future generations."

Located in the upper mid-east region of North America, on the Canada–United States border, the interconnected Great Lakes (comprised of lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario) are the largest group of freshwater lakes on earth by total area, and the second-largest by total volume, containing 21% of the world's surface freshwater by volume. They supply drinking water to tens of millions of people in bordering areas and support a rich diversity of aquatic plants and animals.

Although discharges of toxic chemicals to the Great Lakes have been reduced in the last 30 years, high concentrations of contaminants persist in the sediment of some rivers, harbors and bays as a legacy of North America's industrialization. The Great Lakes Legacy Act (GLLA) of 2002 and the Great Lakes Legacy Reauthorization Act (GLLRA) of 2008 are part of a larger strategy to provide a healthy, natural environment for swimming and fishing as well as a source of clean water for drinking and industrial uses.

Since 2011, Jacobs has supported GLNPO as a GLAES contractor. The company's initial work for GLNPO began in 2003, under the Region 5 Remedial Action Contract at the Waukegan Harbor Area of Concern (AOC). Since 2003, Jacobs has supported GLNPO on 41 projects within 20 AOCs, with a consistent track record of technical excellence, responsiveness and high-quality delivery across all aspects of the GLAES II statement of work.

