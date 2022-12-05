US Equipment Rental Market to Reach $68.52 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.47%

Dec 05, 2022, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Equipment Rental Market (Construction & Industrial, General Tools and Party & Event Equipment): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. equipment rental market is expected to record a value of US$68.52 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.47%, for the time period of 2022-2026. The factors such as rise in party & event planning, growth in oil & gas production, rising employment and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by tracking equipment utilization, processing equipment return and balancing portfolio and cash flow. A few notable trends may be include rising use of management software, continuous technological advancements and growth in government projects.
The U.S. equipment rental market is growing due to the expansion of the construction industry. There is a substantial growth in the number of rental service consumers as contractors and dealers are opting for rentals to reduce the size of their fleet and lower the complexity in organizations that may otherwise affect activities, namely, asset disposals, logistics, maintenance, and procurement. As there are growing number of infrastructure projects the adoption rate of rental services is rising, which is accelerating the growth of the equipment rental market in the U.S.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Rise in Party and Event Planning
- Growth in Oil and Gas Production
- Rising Employment
- Rapid Urbanization
Key Trends
- Increasing Rental Penetration Rate
- Rising Use of Management Software
- Continuous Technological Advancements
- Growth in Government Projects
Challenges
- Tracking Equipment Utilization
- Processing Equipment Returns
- Balancing Portfolio And Cash Flow
Scope of the report
- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. equipment rental market
- The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth
- The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (The Home Depot, United Rentals, Ashtead Group (Sunbelt Rentals), Herc Holdings, H&E Equipment Services and BrandSafway) are also presented in detail.
Key Target Audience
- Equipment Rental Companies
- Tools and Equipment Manufacturers
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Investment Banks
- Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Impact of COVID-19
3. The U.S. Market Analysis
4. Market Dynamics
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- The Home Depot
- United Rentals
- Ashtead Group (Sunbelt Rentals)
- Herc Holdings
- H&E Equipment Services
- BrandSafway
