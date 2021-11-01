US Event Logistics Market Forecast 2021-2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis by Type and End User

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Event Logistics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Type (Inventory Management, Delivery Systems, Freight Forwarding, and Others) and End User (Entertainment and Media, Sports, Corporate Events and Trade Fair, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the market research study on "US Event Logistics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Type and End-user," the market is expected to reach US$ 9,143.9 million by 2028 from US$ 6,969.8 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2028.

In terms of End-user, sports segment dominated US event logistics market during 2021-2028



After the lockdown restrictions have been lifted in the US, sports fans around the country are eager to cheer on their favorite athletes and teams. After a long list of sporting events was canceled or rescheduled in 2020, demand is expected to be high for the 2021 editions. There are multiple sports events that are coming up in 2021 such as US open golf, MLB all-star game, and world series TBA. Further, the major market players providing sports events services are Kuehne+Nagel, DB Schenker, and XPO Logistics, Inc. among others. For instance, DB Schenker specializes in providing logistics for all types of major sports events. Also, DB SCHENKER has a long-standing reputation in organizing logistics for international sporting events such as soccer world cups, the Olympic games, sailing regattas, athletics championships, and motorsport events. Thus, with the rise in the number of sports events in the country, the event logistics service will grow



FedEx Corporation; United Parcel Service of America, Inc., XPO Logistics, DB Schenker and DHL International GmbH are among the leading companies operating in the US event logistics market. The companies are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For Instance, in 2020, FedEx, Dell Technologies, and Switch partnered to develop exascale multi-cloud edge infrastructure services to bring compute, storage, and connectivity to the network edge and help customers overcome performance barriers for latency-sensitive applications.

The report segments the US event logistics market as follows:

By Type

Inventory Management

Delivery Systems

Freight Forwarding

Others

By End-user

Entertainment and Media

Sports

Corporate Events and Trade Fairs

Others

