U.S. FDA approves Celltrion's STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar to STELARA® (ustekinumab)

STEQEYMA (CT-P43) is approved for both adult and pediatric patients with plaque psoriasis (PsO) and active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) as well as adults with Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC)

STEQEYMA is a strategic addition to Celltrion's portfolio, expanding the portfolio and building on Celltrion's expertise in immunology

STEQEYMA is expected to be marketed in the U.S. in February 2025

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celltrion announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar to STELARA® (ustekinumab), for subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion in adult and pediatric patients with plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, as well as adult patients with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.[1]

The FDA approval of STEQEYMA was based on the totality of evidence, including the results from a phase III study in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, in which the primary endpoint was the rate of change in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) for skin symptoms. The clinical results demonstrated that STEQEYMA and its reference product, ustekinumab, are highly similar, and have no clinically meaningful differences in terms of safety and efficacy.

"The approval of STEQEYMA reflects Celltrion's continued investment in providing treatment options to patients diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis," said Thomas Nusbickel, Chief Commercial Officer at Celltrion USA. "STEQEYMA is now the latest biologic in our immunology portfolio, joining ZYMFENTRA® (infliximab-dyyb). Our portfolio, supported by our fully integrated platform, establishes Celltrion USA as an important player in the U.S. immunology market."

"Plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis are both autoimmune disorders that affect the skin and present differently in all patients," said Mark G. Lebwohl*, MD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York. "The approval of new treatment option is welcome news for people living with certain chronic inflammatory conditions, such as psoriasis, which affect more than 3% of the US adult population."

Ustekinumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively inhibits both interleukin (IL)-12 and IL-23, two cytokines that play an important role in inflammatory and immune responses. Celltrion Inc. had reached a settlement and license agreement with the manufacturer of the reference biologic, Johnson & Johnson, granting a license entry date for STEQEYMA in the United States in February 2025.

*Dr. Mark Lebwohl is a paid consultant for Celltrion.

About STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba)

STEQEYMA®, formerly known as CT-P43, is a human IL-12 and -23 antagonist indicated for multiple immune-mediated diseases. It encompasses all indications approved for the STELARA® reference product, including psoriasis (PsO), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), Crohn's disease (CD), ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults, and PsO and PsA in pediatric patients 6 years of age and older. STEQEYMA is available in both subcutaneous and intravenous formulations. The subcutaneous injection comes in two strengths: 45mg/0.5 mL or 90mg/1 mL solution in a single-dose, prefilled syringe. The intravenous infusion is provided as a 130mg/26 mL (5mg/mL) solution in a single-dose vial.

INDICATIONS

STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba) is indicated for the treatment of:

Plaque Psoriasis (PsO) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy.

Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with active psoriatic arthritis.

Crohn's Disease (CD) in adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

Ulcerative Colitis (UC) in adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

STEQEYMA is contraindicated in patients with clinically significant hypersensitivity to ustekinumab products or to any of the excipients in STEQEYMA

Serious infections have occurred. Avoid starting STEQEYMA during any clinically important active infection. If a serious or clinically significant infection develop, discontinue STEQEYMA until the infection resolves.

Serious infections from mycobacteria, salmonella, and BCG vaccinations have been reported in patients genetically deficient in IL-12/IL-23. Consider diagnostic tests for these infections as dictated by clinical circumstances.

Evaluate patients for TB prior to starting STEQEYMA. Initiate treatment of latent TB before administering STEQEYMA.

Ustekinumab products may increase risk of malignancy. The safety of ustekinumab products in patients with a history of or a known malignancy has not been evaluated. Monitor all patients receiving STEQEYMA for signs of malignancies.

If an anaphylactic or other clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction occurs, institute appropriate therapy and discontinue STEQEYMA.

If Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome (PRES) is suspected, treat promptly, and discontinue STEQEYMA.

Avoid use of live vaccines in patients during treatment with STEQEYMA. Non-live vaccinations received during STEQEYMA treatment may not elicit enough immune response to prevent disease.

If diagnosis of noninfectious pneumonia is confirmed, discontinue STEQEYMA and institute appropriate treatment.

The most common adverse reactions (≥3%) reported in patients receiving ustekinumab were: Psoriasis: nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, headache, and fatigue. CD: vomiting, nasopharyngitis, injection site erythema, vulvovaginal candidiasis/mycotic infection, bronchitis, pruritus, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis. UC: nasopharyngitis, nasopharyngitis, headache, abdominal pain, influenza, fever, diarrhea, sinusitis, fatigue, and nausea.



For more information, see Full Prescribing Information.

About ZYMFENTRA® (infliximab-dyyb)

ZYMFENTRA® is a prescription medicine used as an injection under the skin (subcutaneous injection) by adults for the maintenance treatment of: moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis following treatment with an infliximab product given by intravenous infusion (IV), moderately to severely active Crohn's disease following treatment with an infliximab product given by intravenous infusion (IV). ZYMFENTRA blocks the action of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha), a protein that can be overproduced in response to certain diseases and cause the immune system to attack normal, healthy parts of the body.

ZYMFENTRA (infliximab-dyyb) was approved by the FDA through the Biologics License Application (BLA) under the 351 (a) pathway of the Public Health Service Act (a "stand-alone" BLA). ZYMFENTRA is considered a new biologic with a first-approved subcutaneous administration form and thus will be under patent protection for its dosage form by 2037 and for its route of administration by 2040.

ZYMFENTRA (infliximab-dyyb) U.S. Use and Important Safety Information

ZYMFENTRA is a prescription medicine indicated in adults for maintenance treatment of:

moderately to severely active Crohn's disease following treatment with an infliximab product administered intravenously.

following treatment with an infliximab product administered intravenously. moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis following treatment with an infliximab product administered intravenously.

It is not known if ZYMFENTRA is safe and effective in children under 18 years of age.

What is the most important information I should know about ZYMFENTRA?

SERIOUS INFECTIONS

Patients treated with ZYMFENTRA are at increased risk for developing serious infections involving various organ systems and sites that may lead to hospitalization or death. Discontinue ZYMFENTRA if a patient develops a serious infection or sepsis.

Reported infections include:

Active tuberculosis (TB), including reactivation of latent TB. Patients frequently presented with disseminated or extrapulmonary disease. Patients should be tested for latent TB before and during treatment with ZYMFENTRA. Treatment for latent infection should be initiated prior to treatment with ZYMFENTRA.

Invasive fungal infections, including histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosis, candidiasis, aspergillosis, blastomycosis, and pneumocystosis. Patients may present with disseminated, rather than localized, disease. Empiric anti-fungal therapy should be considered in patients at risk for invasive fungal infections who develop severe systemic illness.

Bacterial, viral, and other infections due to opportunistic pathogens, including Legionella and Listeria.

The risks and benefits of treatment with ZYMFENTRA should be carefully considered prior to initiating therapy in patients with chronic or recurrent infection. Closely monitor patients for the development of signs and symptoms of infection during and after treatment with ZYMFENTRA, including the possible development of TB in patients who tested negative for latent TB infection prior to initiating therapy.

Risk of infection may be higher in patients greater than 65 years of age, patients with comorbid conditions and/or patients taking concomitant immunosuppressant therapy. In clinical trials, other serious infections observed in patients treated with infliximab included arthritis bacterial, pneumonia, and urinary tract infection.

MALIGNANCIES

Malignancies, some fatal, have been reported in children, adolescents, and young adults treated with TNF blockers, including infliximab products.

Approximately half of these cases were lymphomas, including Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The other cases represented a variety of malignancies, including rare malignancies that are usually associated with immunosuppression and malignancies that are not usually observed in children and adolescents. The malignancies occurred after a median of 30 months after the first dose of therapy. Most of the patients were receiving concomitant immunosuppressants.

Post-marketing cases of hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of T-cell lymphoma, have been reported in patients treated with TNF blockers, including infliximab products. These cases have had a very aggressive disease course and have been fatal. The majority of reported cases have occurred in patients with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, and most were in adolescent and young adult males. Almost all of these patients had received treatment with azathioprine or 6-mercaptopurine concomitantly with a TNF blocker at or prior to diagnosis. Carefully assess the risks and benefits of treatment with ZYMFENTRA, especially in these patient types.

In clinical trials of all TNF blockers, more cases of malignancies were observed compared with controls and the expected rate in the general population. In clinical trials of some TNF blockers, including infliximab products, more cases of other malignancies were observed compared with controls. As the potential role of TNF blocker therapy in the development of malignancies is not known, caution should be exercised when considering treatment of patients with a current or a past history of malignancy.

Melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma have been reported in patients treated with TNF blocker therapy, including infliximab products. Periodic skin examination is recommended for all patients, particularly those with risk factors for skin cancer.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ZYMFENTRA is contraindicated in patients with a previous severe hypersensitivity reaction to infliximab-dyyb, other infliximab products, any of the inactive ingredients of ZYMFENTRA or any murine proteins (severe hypersensitivity reactions have included anaphylaxis, hypotension, and serum sickness).

HEPATITIS B VIRUS REACTIVATION

TNF blockers, including infliximab products, have been associated with reactivation of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in patients who are chronic carriers. Some cases were fatal. Patients should be tested for HBV infection before initiating ZYMFENTRA. For patients who test positive, consult a physician with expertise in the treatment of hepatitis B. Exercise caution when prescribing ZYMFENTRA for patients identified as carriers of HBV, and monitor closely for active HBV infection during and following termination of therapy with ZYMFENTRA. Discontinue ZYMFENTRA in patients who develop HBV reactivation and initiate antiviral therapy with appropriate supportive treatment. Exercise caution when considering resumption of ZYMFENTRA, and monitor patients closely.

HEPATOTOXICITY

Hepatobiliary disorders, including acute liver failure, jaundice abnormal hepatic function, hepatic steatosis, hepatitis, hepatotoxicity, hyperbilirubinemia, and non-alcoholic fatty liver, have been reported in patients receiving infliximab products post-marketing. Some cases were fatal or required liver transplant. Aminotransferase elevations were not noted prior to discovery of liver injury in many cases. Patients with symptoms or signs of liver dysfunction should be evaluated for evidence of liver injury. If jaundice and/or marked liver enzyme elevations (eg, ≥5 times the upper limit of normal) develop, ZYMFENTRA should be discontinued, and a thorough investigation of the abnormality should be undertaken.

CONGESTIVE HEART FAILURE

Cases of worsening congestive heart failure (CHF) and new onset CHF have been reported with TNF blockers. Some cases had a fatal outcome. In several exploratory trials of other TNF blockers in the treatment of CHF, there were greater proportions of TNF-blocker-treated patients who had CHF exacerbations requiring hospitalization or increased mortality. ZYMFENTRA has not been studied in patients with a history of CHF and ZYMFENTRA should be used with caution in patients with CHF.

HEMATOLOGIC REACTION

Cases of leukopenia, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and pancytopenia (some fatal) have been reported. The causal relationship to infliximab-product therapy remains unclear. Exercise caution in patients who have ongoing or a history of significant hematologic abnormalities. Advise patients to seek immediate medical attention if they develop signs and symptoms of blood dyscrasias or infection. Consider discontinuation of ZYMFENTRA in patients who develop significant hematologic abnormalities.

HYPERSENSITIVITY AND OTHER ADMINISTRATION REACTIONS

In post-marketing experience, serious systemic hypersensitivity reactions (including anaphylaxis, hypotension, and serum sickness) have been reported following administration of infliximab products. If an anaphylactic or other clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction occurs, institute appropriate therapy and discontinue ZYMFENTRA.

INJECTION SITE REACTIONS

In clinical studies, localized injection-site reactions were reported following administration of ZYMFENTRA. If a clinically significant injection-site reaction occurs, institute appropriate therapy and discontinue ZYMFENTRA.

NEUROLOGIC REACTIONS

Agents that inhibit TNF have been associated with central nervous system (CNS) manifestation of systemic vasculitis, seizure, and new onset or exacerbation of CNS demyelinating disorders, including multiple sclerosis and optic neuritis, and peripheral demyelinating disorders, including Guillain-Barré syndrome. Exercise caution when considering ZYMFENTRA in patients with these disorders and consider discontinuation if these disorders develop.

RISK OF INFECTION WITH CONCURRENT ADMINISTRATION OF OTHER BIOLOGICS PRODUCTS

Serious infections and neutropenia have been reported with concurrent use of ZYMFENTRA with other immunosuppressive biological products. The concurrent use of ZYMFENTRA with other immunosuppressive biological products used to treat UC and CD may increase the risk of infection and is not recommended.

RISK OF ADDITIVE IMMUNOSUPPRESSIVE EFFECTS FROM PRIOR BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS

Consider the half-life and mode of action of prior biological products to avoid unintended additive immunosuppressive effects when initiating ZYMFENTRA.

AUTOIMMUNITY

Treatment with TNF blockers may result in the formation of autoantibodies and in the development of a lupus-like syndrome. Discontinue ZYMFENTRA treatment if symptoms of a lupus-like syndrome develop.

VACCINATIONS AND USE OF LIVE VACCINES/THERAPEUTIC INFECTIOUS AGENTS

Prior to initiating ZYMFENTRA, update vaccinations in accordance with current vaccination guidelines. Live vaccines or therapeutic infectious agents should not be given with ZYMFENTRA due to the possibility of clinical infections, including disseminated infections. At least a 6-month waiting period following birth is recommended before the administration of any live vaccine to infants exposed in utero to ZYMFENTRA.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In clinical trials with ZYMFENTRA, the most common adverse reactions occurring in ≥3% of ZYMFENTRA-treated patients included site reactions, COVID-19, anemia, arthralgia, infection site reaction, increased alanine aminotransferase and abdominal pain for UC, and COVID-19, headache, upper respiratory tract infection, injection site reaction, diarrhea, increased blood creatine phosphokinase, arthralgia, increased alanine aminotransferase, hypertension, urinary tract infection, neutropenia, dizziness and leukopenia for CD.

This is the most important information to know about ZYMFENTRA. For more information, talk to your HCP.

Please click for Full U.S. Prescribing Information.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About Celltrion USA

Celltrion USA is Celltrion's U.S. subsidiary established in 2018. Headquartered in New Jersey, Celltrion USA is committed to expanding access to innovative biologics to improve care for U.S. patients. Celltrion USA will continue to leverage Celltrion's unique heritage in biotechnology, supply chain excellence, and best-in-class sales capabilities to improve access to high-quality biopharmaceuticals for U.S. patients. Celltrion endeavors to offer high-quality, cost-effective solutions through an extensive global network that spans more than 110 countries. For more information, please visit: www.celltrionusa.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Celltrion that may constitute forward-looking statements, under pertinent securities laws.

These statements may be identified by words such as "prepares," "hopes to," "upcoming," "plans to," "aims to," "to be launched," "is preparing," "once gained," "could," "with the aim of," "may," "once identified," "will," "working towards," "is due," "become available," "has potential to," the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology.

In addition, our representatives may make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Celltrion's management, of which many are beyond its control.

Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties may include, among other things, uncertainties regarding the launch timing and commercial success of Celltrion in the United States; the uncertainties inherent in supply chain, manufacturing, research and development, and the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data as they relate to Celltrion products; intellectual property and/or litigation/settlement implications; decisions by the FDA impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety, promotion, and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Celltrion products; and uncertainties regarding access challenges for our biosimilar products where our product may not receive appropriate formulary access or remains in a disadvantaged position relative to competitive products; and competitive developments. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Celltrion's Annual Report.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Celltrion believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Celltrion undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Trademarks

STELARA® is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson.

STEQEYMA® is a registered trademark of Celltrion, Inc., used under license.

