U.S. Fish, Small Mammal, Herptile and Bird Products Report - Supplies Sales Make Up Bulk of Market

This report examines these and other opportunities for growth in the other pet market, breaking out sales and marketing/new product trends by animal type. A list of top marketers and examination of changing channel trends, including the part played by pet specialty and online outlets, are also included. Featuring exclusive data from the analysts' Surveys of Pet Owners, the report examines attitudes and demographic characteristics of other pet owners, providing insight into motivations for both pet acquisitions and product choice.

The market for fish, small mammal, herptile, and bird products has historically taken a back seat to the market for dog- and cat-focused offerings, due to these smaller pets' significantly lower numbers in terms of both population and sales. A pandemic-related population surge in the "other pet" market thrust these smaller companion animals into the spotlight, with market sales experiencing double-digit increases in 2020 and 2021 as new pet owners purchased enclosures and other supplies to take care of their new pets.

As of 2023, these new owners are maintaining their pets, and sales growth has moderated as a result. The report projects that on top of a 7% increase experienced in 2022, the market for pets other than dogs and cats will grow 4% in 2023, reaching $3.6 billion in sales.

This report analyzes the US market for pet products other than for dogs and cats, broken out into the following four categories:

Fish and aquarium products - Food, aquariums, filtration products, and aquarium decor for freshwater and saltwater fish.

Pet bird products - Food, toys, cages, and cage accessories for pet birds such as budgies, canaries, and parrots.

Small mammal (small animal) pet products - Food and treats, enclosures, enclosure accessories, bedding, and toys for small mammals such as chinchillas, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs, mice, rabbits, rats, and sugar gliders.

Herptile pet products - Food, enclosures, heating and lighting, decor, and accessories for all types of reptile and amphibian species, including turtles, snakes, geckos, chameleons, newts, iguanas, and bearded dragons.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION Scope and Market Definition: Products for "Other Pets" Methodology Market Overview Sales Growth Resumes Pre-Pandemic Increases Herptile, Small Mammal Categories See Largest Percentage Growth Supplies Sales Make Up Bulk of Market Market Outlook "Other Pet" Acquisition Spree Moderates Economic Pressures Persist Despite Lessening Inflation Other Pet Owners Cut Back on Pet Spending Other Pets Considered Part of the Family Intensified Focus on Health and Wellness Other Pet Owners Willing to Pay for Services Characteristics of Other Pet Acquisition Where Other Pets Are Acquired Sources Influencing Pet Acquisition Motivations Influencing Other Pet Acquisition Pet Care Experience Level Varies by Type of Other Pet Population Changes May Impact Market Channel Trends Pet Specialty Channel Captures Over Half of Market In-Store Purchase Most Common Way to Shop Changes in Shopping Habits Convenience Most Important Factor on Shopping Habits Pet Specialty Stores Fulfill Specific Role in Other Pet Sales The Marketers A Consolidated Market Manna Pro Acquires Oxbow Animal Health, Becomes Compana Pet Brands Consumer Trends 15% of Households Have "Other" Pets "Other" Pet Population by the Numbers Adding Other Pets to the Household Other Pet Ownership Demographics Looking Ahead

FISH AND AQUARIUM PRODUCTS Category Overview Growth Moderates in 2022 and 2023 Aquatics Segment Corners Largest Share of Fish Supplies Pet Specialty Chains Lead in Channel Sales Types of Freshwater Fish Owned Marketing and New Product Trends Overview Food Tanks Filtration and Water Maintenance

SMALL MAMMAL PRODUCTS Category Overview Growth Expected to Outpace Overall Market Category Shares: Supplies vs. Food Pet Specialty Chains Lead in Channel Sales Small Mammal Ownership Marketing and New Product Trends Overview Food and Treats Enclosures, Habitats, and Bedding Other Products

HERPTILE PRODUCTS Category Overview Herptiles Category Sees Largest Sales Bump Category Shares: Supplies vs. Food Pet Specialty Chains Lead in Channel Sales Herptile Ownership Marketing and New Product Trends Food Live Foods Packaged Foods Enclosures and Accessories Heating, Lighting, and Bedding

PET BIRD PRODUCTS Category Overview Moderate Growth in 2022 Category Shares: Supplies vs. Food Pet Specialty Chains Lead Channel Sales Pet Bird Ownership Marketing and New Product Trends Overview Foods and Treats Cages Toys

OPPORTUNITIES The Economy Multiple Pet Households Focus on All-Ages Fun Small Pets as Family Members Omnimarket/E-commerce Premium Foods Environmentally Friendly Products



CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION

MARKET OVERVIEW Sales Growth Resumes Pre-Pandemic Increases Herptile, Small Mammal Categories See Largest Percentage Growth Supplies Sales Make Up Bulk of Market

MARKET OUTLOOK "Other Pet" Acquisition Spree Moderates Economic Pressures Persist Despite Lessening Inflation Other Pet Owners Cut Back on Pet Spending Other Pets Considered Part of the Family Intensified Focus on Health and Wellness Other Pet Owners Willing to Pay for Services Characteristics of Other Pet Acquisition Where Other Pets Are Acquired Sources Influencing Pet Acquisition Motivations Influencing Other Pet Acquisition Pet Care Experience Level Varies by Type of Other Pet Population Changes May Impact Market

CHANNEL TRENDS Pet Specialty Channel Captures Over Half of Market In-Store Purchase Most Common Way to Shop Changes in Shopping Habits Convenience Most Important Factor on Shopping Habits Pet Specialty Stores Fulfill Specific Role in Other Pet Sales Petco Continued to Focus on Other Pets PetSmart Partners With Design Duo on Other Pet Decor

THE MARKETERS A Consolidated Market Manna Pro Acquires Oxbow Animal Health, Becomes Compana Pet Brands

CONSUMER TRENDS 15% of Households Have "Other" Pets "Other" Pet Population by the Numbers Adding Other Pets to the Household Other Pet Ownership Demographics

LOOKING AHEAD Sales Projected to Moderate Through 2027



CHAPTER 3: FISH AND AQUARIUM PRODUCTS

CATEGORY OVERVIEW Growth Moderates in 2022 and 2023 Aquatics Segment Corners Largest Share of Fish Supplies Pet Specialty Chains Lead in Channel Sales Fish Ownership Types of Freshwater Fish Owned

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS Overview Food Tanks Filtration and Water Maintenance



CHAPTER 4: SMALL MAMMAL PRODUCTS

CATEGORY OVERVIEW Growth Expected to Outpace Overall Market Category Shares: Supplies vs. Food Pet Specialty Chains Lead in Channel Sales Small Mammal Ownership

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS Overview Food and Treats Enclosures, Habitats, and Bedding Other Products



CHAPTER 5: HERPTILE PRODUCTS

CATEGORY OVERVIEW Herptiles Category Sees Largest Sales Bump Category Shares: Supplies vs. Food Pet Specialty Chains Lead in Channel Sales Herptile Ownership

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS Overview Food Live Foods Packaged Foods Enclosures and Accessories Heating, Lighting, and Bedding



CHAPTER 6: PET BIRD PRODUCTS

CATEGORY OVERVIEW Moderate Growth in 2022 Category Shares: Supplies vs. Food Pet Specialty Chains Lead Channel Sales Pet Bird Ownership

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS Overview Foods and Treats Cages Toys



