U.S. Food and Beverage Process Engineering Services Market 2021-2026: Hygienic Process Design & CIP Systems / Digitalization Tools In F&B Industry / Rise In Wastewater Management Policies

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Food and Beverage Process Engineering Services Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. food and beverage process engineering services market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.36% during the period 2020-2026.



The food processing plants in the US are witnessing a renewed investment as these facilities are willing to modernize the existing facility to remain competitive. F&B industry is one of the largest energy-consuming industries in the US. Services specializing in energy management are expected to be in the limelight during the forecast period.

Organizations can effectively address it by designing and developing simple and accountable measures to reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact. The adoption of artificial intelligence is offering accurate and reliable results for packaging lines with greater consistency.

U.S. FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROCESS ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION



The U.S. food and beverage process engineering services market research report includes a detailed segmentation by service area, end-user, geography. Process and packaging lines in a food and beverage unit are a major source of the facility's profitability. The vendors have expertise in analyzing the packaging design requirements, prototype development, stability and compatibility testing, and cost estimations.

Cost optimization is a major factor expected to boost the demand for packaging process engineering services in food and beverage facilities during the forecast period. The F&B facilities in the US actively look for service providers who can offer rapid prototyping services while addressing the essential process audits.



A broad range of engineered services is offered to meat, poultry, and seafood industries across the US. With the recent trends indicating the rise in per capita consumption of egg and seafood, the expansion of the industry can be more significant especially post 2021, owing to the pandemic impact. Food Plant Engineering offers a vast range of solutions to design, build and construct meat, poultry, and seafood plants.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



Cities like Wisconsin have been recognized for their technological advancements in nutritional standards and food manufacturing practices. With over USD 67 billion revenue generation in food processing sales, dairy, cheese, frozen foods segment offering new expansion opportunities.

Gonnella Baking Company, Tyson, Ferrara Pan Candy Company, Hearthside Food Solutions, Koval Distillery, and Vienna Beef are some of the major F&B establishments in Chicago. Ninth Avenue Foods is planning to invest USD 103 million to build and equip a 260,000 square foot dairy and plant-based manufacturing unit in Columbus based on market expansion strategy in the region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Prioritizing virtualization and concept design perspective tools like digital twinning and 3D mapping creates lucrative opportunities for the players to grow in the US's food and beverage process engineering services market.

Factors such as service portfolio, client satisfaction, partnership, flexibility and openness, tailored and sustainable approach, personnel management are expected to shape the market position of the service providers during the forecast period.

The coordination between all stakeholders and professionals ensures the development and implementation of environmentally, socially, and economically sound design policies recommended to boom in the food and beverage industry.



Key Vendors

POWER Engineers

Matrix Technologies

Pentair

Plus Group

Wright Process Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

AMG

Engineering USA

ABM

BSI Engineering

Allurent Corporation

EPIC Modular Process Systems

Gray

Stantec

AFRY

Agidens International NV

Haskell

Panorama Consulting & Engineers

TAI

Cannon

Carmel Engineering

Practical Engineering Solutions

Deaton Engineering

Fisher Construction Group

Process Engineering Associates

Fluor Corporation

The Project Group Consulting

Clayco

Early Construction Company

Design Group

California Electrical Services

Food Plant Engineering

THE WEBBER/SMITH GROUP

SSOE Group

Bratney Companies

Dennis Group

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Process Engineering in F&B Industry

7.1.2 Dynamic Market Trends in US F&B Industry

7.1.3 Integrated Approach for Promoting Operational Efficiency

7.1.4 Significance for Building Information Modelling

7.2 COVID-19 Impact

7.2.1 Future of Process Engineering Services



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Automation In F&B Industries

8.2 Opportunities In RTE & Pet Food Industries

8.3 Demand For Sustainable Energy Management



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Preference For Hygienic Process Design & CIP Systems

9.2 Adoption Of Digitalization Tools In F&B Industry

9.3 Rise In Wastewater Management Policies



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Operational Challenges In Process Engineering Services

10.2 Challenges With Supply Chain Management



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Service Area

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Process & Packaging

12.4 Building & Infrastructure

12.5 Control Systems

12.6 Energy

12.7 Water & Waste Management

12.8 Custom & Other Services



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Meat, Poultry & Seafood

13.4 Packaged Beverages & Liquids

13.5 Dairy

13.6 RTE

13.7 Bakery & Confectionery

13.8 Animal Food Production & Processing

13.9 Frozen Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74cw4c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

