US Food Storage Container Market size to increase by USD 2.16 billion between 2022 to 2027, ARD Finance S.A., Berry Inc., Cambro Manufacturing Co., and more among key companies, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Food Storage Container Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.16 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the US - Food Storage Container Market including ARD Finance S.A., Berry Global Inc., Cambro Manufacturing Co., Carlisle Companies Inc., Container Supply Co. Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, LocknLock Co., Newell Brands Inc., Novolex, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Polytainers Inc., Quality Carriers, Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., The Vollrath Co. LLC, Tupperware Brands Corp., United States Plastic Corp., Weener Plastics Group BV, and Amcor Plc.

Report Coverage Details Page number 137 Base year 2022 Historic period 20172021 Forecast period 20232027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% Market growth 20232027 USD 2,166.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 20222023(%) 3.01

Sonoco Products Co.: The company offers food storage containers such as cost-effective metal containers with lids.

The round segment is expected for substantial growth during the forecast period. Compared to rectangular or square containers, round containers are perceived to occupy more space. Customers choose various sizes of food storage containers based on the type of food they store, with certain commercial food service end-users prefer containers capable of holding over 20 gallons of food. Selecting the appropriate food storage container holds significance for food service operators.

Valued at USD 4.83 billion in 2017, the round segment stands as the largest in the market. Leading players in the US food storage container market cater to the hospitality industry, offering containers crafted from top-quality FDA-approved plastic resin. Some companies feature curved handles integrated into the container design. Round food storage containers find utility in storing sauces and other items that require stirring before consumption, facilitated by their convenient shape for easy mixing. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The US food storage container market is at a pivotal intersection of sustainability, innovation, and consumer behavior, with key players such as Berry Superfos, Plastipak, and a burgeoning e-commerce sector driving growth. Market dynamics are influenced by environmental challenges and the increasing demand for environmentally packaging products, particularly among Generation Z consumers. The market's value is on an upward trajectory, driven by increasing consumer awareness of sustainability issues. With a significant growth rate, the market is projected to expand further in the coming years.

The market encompasses various segments, including plastic containers, CombiLight packaging pots, and other innovative solutions. Geographically, it has widespread coverage across the United States. Key players such as Berry Superfos and Plastipak dominate the market, offering a diverse range of products that cater to consumer preferences and sustainability concerns.

Consumer behavior plays a crucial role, with Generation Z driving demand for sustainable packaging solutions and emphasizing food quality and safety.

The e-commerce sector has witnessed exponential growth, influencing import/export dynamics and prompting manufacturers to adapt their strategies to meet online demand. Environmental challenges, such as food contamination and plastic waste, have spurred investments in recycling infrastructure and environmentally packaging products to mitigate their impact. Experts analyze the market scenario, highlighting the importance of innovation in addressing sustainability concerns and meeting consumer expectations. Pricing analysis indicates a premium for sustainable packaging solutions, while production consumption analysis underscores the need for efficient and eco-friendly manufacturing processes. Innovation in food packaging goes beyond sustainability, focusing on aesthetics and functionality to enhance consumer appeal and convenience.

In conclusion, the US food storage container market is evolving rapidly, driven by sustainability imperatives, consumer preferences, and technological innovation. Stakeholders must navigate these dynamics to capitalize on growth opportunities while addressing environmental challenges and meeting the demands of a discerning consumer base.

Market Overview

The US Food Storage Container Market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing awareness of sustainability issues. Consumers are demanding eco-friendly containers, boosting the market value. Various market segments, including plastic, glass, and metal containers, cater to diverse consumer preferences. Geographical coverage spans urban and rural areas, with urban regions witnessing higher demand.

Key market players are innovating with sustainable materials to address environmental challenges. Expert analysis suggests a growing trend towards reusable and biodegradable containers. Import/export analysis highlights international trade dynamics influencing market dynamics. Pricing analysis indicates competitive pricing strategies among manufacturers.

Production consumption analysis reveals a rising demand for food storage containers due to changing lifestyles and increasing health consciousness.

