US Forest Service Fire and Aviation Management Selects Alpha Omega Integration and Dynamo Technologies for Critical Fire IT Applications Upgrade

"We are thrilled to work with the Forest Service on this solution," said Gautam Ljoor, Alpha Omega Integration's President & CEO. "Alpha Omega has been structuring our technical capability and services teams to better align with our customers mission parameters. This solution is at the core of the network that will let multiple agencies collect, share and utilize information to support fire operations, resource allocation, and firefighter safety. We are extremely excited to be such an integral part of the mission success of the Forest Service Fire and Aviation Management and their partners."

The enhancements will help inter agency teams collect, maintain, and disseminate fire, weather and all-hazard data to improve their ability to predict and respond to situations. Organizations utilizing this information include USDA Forest Service, Department of the Interior (DOI) - Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS), Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), Department of Homeland Security – Federal Emergency Management Administration (DHS FEMA), State Forestry Agencies from all 50 States and many Municipal Agencies, Tribal, County and Local Governments and Non-Government and public partners.

"Being selected by the Forest Service to help with their increasingly daunting mission of defending against and fighting fires is both humbling and extremely exciting," said Matthew Plishker, Dynamo Technologies' Executive Vice President. "Protecting mission critical applications with advanced Identity and Access Management solutions is exactly the type of support Dynamo Technologies and Alpha Omega know how to deliver well."

Alpha Omega Integration is an 8(a) SB created in 2014 that provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers in the commercial and public sectors. At Alpha Omega, we are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our CMMI-DEV ML 5 appraisal, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. Our clients include HHS, DoD, USDA, Department of Homeland Security, HUD, Department of State, NASA, Department of Commerce to include NOAA and Census Bureau, and the Small Business Administration. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com

Dynamo is a full lifecycle digital transformation company providing best-in-class technology and mission support services to the U.S. federal government. Dynamo's mission is to lead the digital transformation industry and provide best-in-class solutions to its clients with a truly human touch. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in the National Capital Region (NCR), Dynamo serves CONUS and OCONUS missions across the defense, diplomacy, environmental, financial, and law enforcement markets. Dynamo delivers excellence through talented personnel, in-house innovation labs, and partnerships with leading cloud/platform technology providers. Dynamo is CMMI-DEV v2.0 Level 3 appraised, and maintains ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 17025, ISO 27001 and AS9100D quality certifications.

