U.S. Garden Fencing Market Exhibits Promising Growth with 2.46% CAGR to 2029: Surge in Eco-Friendly and Aesthetic Fencing Solutions

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Garden Fencing Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report unveils that the market, valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2023, is anticipated to register a steady CAGR of 2.46% from 2023 through 2029.

The report discusses the evolving preferences concerning fencing materials, with plastic emerging as a significant contender due to its low-maintenance nature. Wooden and metal fences continue to hold significant market shares, with their timeless appeal and durability.

Competition and Strategic Movements

In the competitive landscape, the report highlights key players such as Allied Fence & Security, ASSA ABLOY, CertainTeed, Duramax Fence, Itochu Corporation, and Trex Company, Inc., which have established strong market presences. Moreover, other prominent vendors are shaping the market with innovative solutions and regional footprint expansion, ensuring a dynamic and diverse marketplace.

Segmentation & Future Outlook:

Detailing segments by material, end-user, demand, and distribution channel, the report provides a forward-looking perspective on the different factors driving or hindering market growth. It serves as a vital tool for understanding the pulse of the market and aligning strategies to the nuances of specific sectors within the growing U.S. garden fencing landscape.

Key Findings from the U.S. Garden Fencing Market Report:

  • The burgeoning interest in vinyl fencing and the demand for aesthetic fence designs are pivotal factors fueling the market growth.
  • Eco-friendly fencing options, such as bamboo and recycled plastic, are experiencing a notable uptick driven by heightened environmental consciousness among consumers.
  • The residential segment is seeing a robust growth trajectory owing to the increased preference for outdoor living and the growing number of home improvement projects.
  • DIY garden fencing has also seen a surge, with the market segment expanding at a CAGR of 2.75% during the forecast period, demonstrating a shift towards personal handiwork and landscaping.
  • Offline sales channels remain dominant, providing customers with the tangible experience of seeing and feeling the products, coupled with expert advice from sales staff.

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the U.S. Garden Fencing Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Allied Fence & Security
  • ASSA ABLOY
  • CertainTeed
  • Duramax Fence
  • Itochu Corporation
  • Trex Company, Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

  • American Fence Company
  • Barrette Outdoor Living
  • Associated Materials LLC
  • Illusions Vinyl Fence
  • Long Fence
  • MAT Holdings
  • Merchants Metal
  • Superior Fence & Rail
  • Suncast Corporation
  • UFP Industries
  • Ace Fence, Decks & Patios
  • Active Yards
  • A & J Fencing
  • Atlas Outdoor
  • Bekaert
  • Boston Fence & Vinyl
  • Gregory Industries
  • Modern Fence Company
  • Northland Fence
  • Panacea Products Corporation
  • Ply Gem Residential Solutions
  • Poly Vinyl Creations
  • Pure Garden
  • Rainier Fencing & Decking

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Material Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Wood
  • Plastic
  • Metal
  • Others

End-User Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Residential
  • Non-Residential

Demand Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Professional
  • DIY

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Offline Stores
  • Online Stores

