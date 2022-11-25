U.S. Gene Editing Market Report 2022: Emergence of Novel Gene Editing Tools Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Gene Editing Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. gene editing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.13% during 2022-2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS



Growth in the gene editing market is fueled by increasing demand for synthetic genes in the U.S. Genomics can be used to identify genetic abnormalities in humans, drug discovery, agriculture, veterinary medicine, and forensics. Gene editing requires tools and techniques that make unique changes to the DNA sequence of an organism's genes, fundamentally altering the genetic blueprint. Unlike genetic engineering, which randomly incorporates genetic material into the host genome, gene editing aims to make changes at specific target locations.



Genome editing technology is a technique for target gene modification that allows the knockout and addition of specific fragments of DNA. This technique is widely used in biomedical research, clinics, and agriculture. A growing preference for personalized medicine, rare disease treatment research, rising R&D spending and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, rapid advances in sequencing and genome editing technologies, and increasing use of products derived from genetically modified organisms. These are some of the factors that are boosting the growth of the U.S. gene editing market.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Emergence of Novel Gene Editing Tools

Use of Gene Editing in Personalized Medicine

Increased Pharma/Biotech, Venture Capital & Government Funding for Gene Editing Projects

High Number of Gene Editing-Based Investigational Drugs

Market Growth Enablers

Advances in Genome Editing Platforms

Large Target Population With Rare Genetic Disorders

Demand for Gene Editing in Drug Discovery & Development

Diverse Applications of Gene Editing

Market Restraints

High Cost & Time Involved in Gene Editing

Technical Challenges Related to Gene Editing

Ethical & Safety Concerns Associated With Gene Editing

SEGMENTATIONS



Segmentation by Products

Reagents & Consumables

Equipment & Software

Services

Segmentation by Technology

CRISPER

TALEN

ZFN

Others

Segmentation by Application

Drug Discovery & Development (DDD)

Animal Gene Editing

Plant Gene Editing

Others

Segmentation by End User

Pharma & Biotech Companies (PBC)

Academic & Research Institutes (ARI)

Animal & Plant Biotech Companies (APBC)

CROs/CDMOs

Key Vendors

Agilent Technologies

Creative Biogene

Genscript

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Takara Bio

Other Prominent Vendors

Arbor Biotechnologies

Beam Therapeutics

Bluebird Bio

Cellectis

Caribou Biosciences

Charles River Laboratories

CRISPR Therapeutics

HERA Biolabs

Integrated DNA Technologies

Lonza

New England Biolabs

OriGene Technologies

Synthego

Tecan

PerkinElmer

Precision BioSciences

Intellia Therapeutics

Pairwise

Sangamo Therapeutics

Recombinetics

Synbio Technologies

