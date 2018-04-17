US Generic Drug Market Report 2018: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts to 2023

This report provides a comprehensive insight into the historical and current trends as well as the future prospects of the generic drug market in the United States.

The US generic drug market has witnessed a transformation over the last three decades. From less than 20% of the total prescriptions, generic drugs now account for the majority of the total prescriptions dispensed in the United States. During 2011-2017, the US generic drug market grew at a CAGR of 13% and currently represents a multibillion dollar industry.

The biggest catalyst of this industry is the significantly lower price of generics compared to branded drugs. Although generics are chemically identical to their branded counterparts, they are typically sold at substantial discounts from the branded price.

This has enabled governments and third-party payers to save billions of dollars in healthcare expenditures and resulted in lower copayments for patients. Other factors such as patent expiration of blockbuster innovator drugs, ageing population and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases have also acted as catalysts for this market.

This study serves as an exceptional tool to understand the sales trends, volume trends, growth, key segments, competitive structure, regulations, major manufacturer, major distributors, top drugs, manufacturing requirements, opportunities and future prospects of the US generic drug market. This report can serve as an excellent guide for manufacturers, consultants, researchers, marketing strategists and all those who plan to foray into the US generic drug market in any form.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



Historical, current and future sales trends in the US generic drug market?

Historical, current and future prescription trends in the US generic drug market?

Performance of the US generic drug market compared to the US pharmaceutical market?

Performance of the US generic drug market compared to other major generic drug markets?

Structure of the US generic drug market?

Competitive landscape in the US generic drug market?

Top US generic drug manufacturers and their market shares?

Distribution of generic drugs in the US?

Top US generic drug distributors and their market shares?

Most prescribed generic drugs in the US?

Pricing analysis of generic drugs?

Value chain analysis of generic drugs in the US?

Regulations in the US generic drug market?

Manufacturing process of generic drugs?

Machinery and raw material requirements for manufacturing generic drugs?

Key success and risk factors in the US generic drug market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology and Market Definitions



3 Executive Summary



4 US Generic Drug Market - Introduction

4.1 What are Generic Drugs?

4.2 Unbranded and Branded Generics

4.3 Authorized Generics

4.4 Commoditized and Specialty Generics



5 Why is the US Generic Drug Market so Lucrative

5.1 Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Drugs

5.2 Significant Price Differential between Generics and Innovator Drugs

5.3 Savings for the Government and Third Party Payers

5.4 Incentives for Dispensing and Prescribing Generic Drugs

5.5 Reimbursement and Lower Copayments

5.6 Biosimilars



6 Global Generic Drug Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.1.1 Volume Trends

6.1.2 Value Trends

6.2 Market Breakup by Country

6.3 Market Forecast

6.4 Most Prescribed Generic and Branded Drugs



7 US Generic Drug Market

7.1 US Pharmaceutical Market Performance

7.1.1 Volume Trends

7.1.2 Value Trends

7.1.3 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.4 Market Forecast

7.2 US Generic Drug Market Performance

7.2.1 Volume Trends

7.2.2 Value Trends

7.2.3 Market Breakup by Segment

7.2.4 Market Forecast



8 US Generic Drug Market - Market Breakup by Segment

8.1 Unbranded Generics

8.2 Branded Generics



9 US Generic Drug Market - SWOT Analysis

9.1 Strengths

9.2 Weaknesses

9.3 Opportunities

9.4 Threats



10 US Generic Drug Market - Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Research and Development

10.2 Manufacturing

10.3 Marketing and Distribution



11 Pricing Mechanism and Profit Margins at Various Levels of the Supply Chain



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Rivalry

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 US Generic Drug Market- Competitive Landscape

13.1 US Generic Drug Market - Competitive Structure

13.2 US Generic Drug Market - Sales Breakup of Key Players

13.3 US Generic Drug Market - Volume Breakup of Key Players

13.4 US Generic Drug Market - Most Prescribed Generic Drugs

13.5 US Generic Drug Market - Market Breakup by Distribution

13.6 US Generic Drug Market - Pricing Dynamics



14 Regulations in the US Generic Drug Industry

14.1 Overview of Pharmaceutical Regulations

14.2 Drug Applications

14.3 Patents and Market Exclusivity

14.4 Regulatory Requirements for Generic Drugs

14.5 The Hatch-Waxman Act

14.6 Certifications

14.7 Other Important Considerations



15 US Generic Drug Market: Key Success Factors



16 US Generic Drug Market: Road Blocks



17 Requirements for Setting Up a Generic Drug Manufacturing Plant

17.1 Manufacturing Process

17.2 Raw Material Requirements

17.3 Raw Materials Pictures

17.4 Land and Construction Requirements

17.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements

17.6 Machinery Pictures

17.7 Plant Layout

17.8 Packaging Requirements

17.9 Utility Requirements

17.10 Manpower Requirements



18 US Generic Drug Market - Key Company Profiles

18.1 Teva

18.2 Mylan

18.3 Actavis

18.4 Sandoz

18.5 Sun Pharma

18.6 Par Pharmaceuticals

18.7 Endo Pharmaceuticals

18.8 Lupin Pharmaceuticals

18.9 Dr Reddy's

18.10 Hospira



