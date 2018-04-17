US Generic Drug Market Report 2018: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Generic Drug Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive insight into the historical and current trends as well as the future prospects of the generic drug market in the United States.
The US generic drug market has witnessed a transformation over the last three decades. From less than 20% of the total prescriptions, generic drugs now account for the majority of the total prescriptions dispensed in the United States. During 2011-2017, the US generic drug market grew at a CAGR of 13% and currently represents a multibillion dollar industry.
The biggest catalyst of this industry is the significantly lower price of generics compared to branded drugs. Although generics are chemically identical to their branded counterparts, they are typically sold at substantial discounts from the branded price.
This has enabled governments and third-party payers to save billions of dollars in healthcare expenditures and resulted in lower copayments for patients. Other factors such as patent expiration of blockbuster innovator drugs, ageing population and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases have also acted as catalysts for this market.
This study serves as an exceptional tool to understand the sales trends, volume trends, growth, key segments, competitive structure, regulations, major manufacturer, major distributors, top drugs, manufacturing requirements, opportunities and future prospects of the US generic drug market. This report can serve as an excellent guide for manufacturers, consultants, researchers, marketing strategists and all those who plan to foray into the US generic drug market in any form.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- Historical, current and future sales trends in the US generic drug market?
- Historical, current and future prescription trends in the US generic drug market?
- Performance of the US generic drug market compared to the US pharmaceutical market?
- Performance of the US generic drug market compared to other major generic drug markets?
- Structure of the US generic drug market?
- Competitive landscape in the US generic drug market?
- Top US generic drug manufacturers and their market shares?
- Distribution of generic drugs in the US?
- Top US generic drug distributors and their market shares?
- Most prescribed generic drugs in the US?
- Pricing analysis of generic drugs?
- Value chain analysis of generic drugs in the US?
- Regulations in the US generic drug market?
- Manufacturing process of generic drugs?
- Machinery and raw material requirements for manufacturing generic drugs?
- Key success and risk factors in the US generic drug market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Research Methodology and Market Definitions
3 Executive Summary
4 US Generic Drug Market - Introduction
4.1 What are Generic Drugs?
4.2 Unbranded and Branded Generics
4.3 Authorized Generics
4.4 Commoditized and Specialty Generics
5 Why is the US Generic Drug Market so Lucrative
5.1 Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Drugs
5.2 Significant Price Differential between Generics and Innovator Drugs
5.3 Savings for the Government and Third Party Payers
5.4 Incentives for Dispensing and Prescribing Generic Drugs
5.5 Reimbursement and Lower Copayments
5.6 Biosimilars
6 Global Generic Drug Market
6.1 Market Performance
6.1.1 Volume Trends
6.1.2 Value Trends
6.2 Market Breakup by Country
6.3 Market Forecast
6.4 Most Prescribed Generic and Branded Drugs
7 US Generic Drug Market
7.1 US Pharmaceutical Market Performance
7.1.1 Volume Trends
7.1.2 Value Trends
7.1.3 Market Breakup by Type
7.1.4 Market Forecast
7.2 US Generic Drug Market Performance
7.2.1 Volume Trends
7.2.2 Value Trends
7.2.3 Market Breakup by Segment
7.2.4 Market Forecast
8 US Generic Drug Market - Market Breakup by Segment
8.1 Unbranded Generics
8.2 Branded Generics
9 US Generic Drug Market - SWOT Analysis
9.1 Strengths
9.2 Weaknesses
9.3 Opportunities
9.4 Threats
10 US Generic Drug Market - Value Chain Analysis
10.1 Research and Development
10.2 Manufacturing
10.3 Marketing and Distribution
11 Pricing Mechanism and Profit Margins at Various Levels of the Supply Chain
12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Rivalry
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 US Generic Drug Market- Competitive Landscape
13.1 US Generic Drug Market - Competitive Structure
13.2 US Generic Drug Market - Sales Breakup of Key Players
13.3 US Generic Drug Market - Volume Breakup of Key Players
13.4 US Generic Drug Market - Most Prescribed Generic Drugs
13.5 US Generic Drug Market - Market Breakup by Distribution
13.6 US Generic Drug Market - Pricing Dynamics
14 Regulations in the US Generic Drug Industry
14.1 Overview of Pharmaceutical Regulations
14.2 Drug Applications
14.3 Patents and Market Exclusivity
14.4 Regulatory Requirements for Generic Drugs
14.5 The Hatch-Waxman Act
14.6 Certifications
14.7 Other Important Considerations
15 US Generic Drug Market: Key Success Factors
16 US Generic Drug Market: Road Blocks
17 Requirements for Setting Up a Generic Drug Manufacturing Plant
17.1 Manufacturing Process
17.2 Raw Material Requirements
17.3 Raw Materials Pictures
17.4 Land and Construction Requirements
17.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements
17.6 Machinery Pictures
17.7 Plant Layout
17.8 Packaging Requirements
17.9 Utility Requirements
17.10 Manpower Requirements
18 US Generic Drug Market - Key Company Profiles
18.1 Teva
18.2 Mylan
18.3 Actavis
18.4 Sandoz
18.5 Sun Pharma
18.6 Par Pharmaceuticals
18.7 Endo Pharmaceuticals
18.8 Lupin Pharmaceuticals
18.9 Dr Reddy's
18.10 Hospira
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4xchq8/us_generic_drug?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-generic-drug-market-report-2018-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-to-2023-300631278.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article