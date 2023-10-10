US Ghost Adventures Expands Tours to 15 Cities, Across 12 States

Now operates in 80 cities nationwide

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Ghost Adventures announced the addition of tours in 15 new cities. The company is known for its premium ghost tours, haunted pub crawls, and overnight stays in historic and haunted homes, like the Lizzie Borden House and Villisca Axe Murder House in 2024. With the new tours, US Ghost Adventures now operates in 80 cities.

New tours available in: Alabama, California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin.

"Halloween season is upon us, and our goal is to provide guests with the best experiences to enjoy our favorite time of year," said Lance Zaal, president and founder of US Ghost Adventures. "We are intentional with each tour added to ensure it delivers on authenticity and includes unsettlingly true ghost stories based on firsthand accounts. Our tours seek to make sense of the unexplainable by showing people historic places and sharing stories of those who left their mark on them."

The newest US Ghost Adventures locations include:

Additional tours will be offered in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Omaha in coming weeks.

ABOUT US GHOST ADVENTURES

