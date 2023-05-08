US Glassmaking Silica Sand Market Set to Reach USD 1.51 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 3.0% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "US Glassmaking Silica Sand Market by Purity (High purity and Ultra-high purity), Type (Less than 40 mesh, 40-70 mesh, More than 70 mesh), Application (Flat Plates and Windows, Containers, Fiberglass, Display/Glass, and Others), End-user (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Scientific Instrument & Analytical Research, Construction, Automotive, Cookware & Utensils, and Others), and Region (West, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031 and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.51 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 3.0% by the end of 2031.





Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Covia Holdings Corp.

U.S. Silica

Emerge Energy Services LP

Badger Mining Corporation

Hi-Crush Inc.

Preferred Proppants, LLC

SCR- Sibelco NV

Minerali Industriali S.r.l

Aggregate Industries

Quarzwerke GmbH

WOLFF & MÜLLER Holding GmBH & Co.

Source Energy, LLC.

Liberty Materials Inc.

SP Sillica Corporate, LLC

Eagle Materials, Inc.

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/208



The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the industry's market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which includes type, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the US Glassmaking Silica Sand Market

In terms of purity, the US glassmaking silica sand market is bifurcated into high purity and ultra-high purity. The high-purity segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the projection period, owing to its remarkable thermal resistance and near-zero thermal expansion.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/208

On the basis of type, the global market is segregated into less than 40 mesh, 40-70 mesh, and more than 70 mesh. The less than 40 mesh segment is projected to register high growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand in various end-user industries, such as food & beverages and construction. Glass with less than 40 mesh offers enhanced thermal insulation and protection from chemical reactions, which is helpful for storing food and enhancing ambiance inside a structure.

Based on application, the US glassmaking silica sand market is segmented into flat plates and windows, containers, fiberglass, display/glass, and others. The construction segment is expected to register robust growth during the forecast period, owing to its usage in glass vessels and the construction industry. The construction industry uses glass panels to maintain the ambiance inside the structure with thermal insulation and natural lighting to elevate the mood of the occupants.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into food & beverages, industrial, pharmaceutical, scientific instrument & analytical research, construction, automotive, cookware & utensils, and others. The food & beverages segment accounts for a significant share of the market and is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Consumption of glassmaking silica sand is increasing in the food & beverage sector, due to the rising preference for fair practices and hygiene concerns in food and beverage packaging. The construction segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the use of glass in providing enhanced esthetics and indoor ambiance to occupants. Laminated, toughened, and reinforced glass is used for partitions inside the structures as an architectural feature.

Based on region, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely the West, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest. The Midwest is expected to dominate the market during the projection period, owing to rapid industrialization and farming in the region. The Midwest is known for the manufacture of heavy machinery using glass. The high use of glass in heavy industries contributes to the growth of the market significantly.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/glassmaking-silica-sand-market-united-states-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Increasing use of glass in the construction, food packaging, and automotive industry for various purposes is contributing to the growth of the glassmaking silica sand market.

Glass is preferred in the construction industry, as it transmits 80% of natural light in the interiors of the building. This helps to lower electricity bills and maintain a pleasant atmosphere inside the building.

Glass is manufactured as per the applications and requirements of consumers. Advancements in manufacturing toughened glasses help in the retention of nutrients in the food. Laminated glass was introduced to enhance the indoor ambiance.

Glass used in ophthalmological applications offers high radiation resistance with high transparency from ultraviolet to the infrared spectral range. It has a wide range of applications in the chemical and electronics industries.

Silica mining operations are regulated by the authorities, as it causes land erosion, sinkholes, and biodiversity loss. Chemicals used in mining result in the degradation of the soil, natural habitat of wild animals, and groundwater.

Read 111 Pages Research Report with Detailed Toc on "US Glassmaking Silica Sand Market by Purity (High purity and Ultra-high purity), Type (Less than 40 mesh, 40-70 mesh, More than 70 mesh), Application (Flat Plates and Windows, Containers, Fiberglass, Display/Glass, and Others), End-user (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Scientific Instrument & Analytical Research, Construction, Automotive, Cookware & Utensils, and Others), and Regions (West, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031"

Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/208

Key Segments Covered

Purity

High purity

Ultra-high purity

Type

Less than 40 mesh

40-70 mesh

More than 70 mesh

Application

Flat Plates and Windows

Containers

Fiberglass

Display/Glass

Others

Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Players

Hi-Crush Inc.

Preferred Proppants, LLC

Covia Holdings Corp.

U.S. Silica

Quarzwerke GmbH

Aggregate Industries

Emerge Energy Services LP

Badger Mining Corporation

SCR-Siebelco NV

Covia Holdings Corp

WOLFF & MÜLLER Holding GmBH & Co.

Source Energy, LLC.

Liberty Materials Inc.

SP Sillica Corporate, LLC

Eagle Materials, Inc.

Minerali Industriali S.r.l

Other Related Reports:

Asia Pacific Silica Sand Market By Type (Wet Sand, Dry Sand, Frac Sand, Filter Sand, and Coated Sand), By Application (Glass Manufacturing, Foundry, Hydraulic Fracturing, Construction, Chemical Production, and Others), and Country ( China , Japan , South Korea , India , Australia , South East Asian Countries, and Rest of Asia Pacific )

Global Silica Sand Market by Type (Less than 40 mesh, 40-70 mesh, More than 70 mesh), By Application (Hydraulic fracturing, Glassmaking, Foundry, Ceramics and Refractories, Others) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Global Silica Sand Sales Market by Type (Less than 40 mesh, 40-70 mesh, More than 70 mesh), By Application (Hydraulic fracturing, Glassmaking, Foundry, Ceramics and Refractories, Others) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global Silica Sand for Glass Market by Type (High Purity, Ultra High Purity), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Automotive, Others), and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Pune.

Maharashtra – 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/growth_reports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

SOURCE Growth Market Reports