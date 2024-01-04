U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate at the 2024 Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2024 Future Minerals Forum (the "2024 Forum"). The Company's management team invites shareholders and all interested parties to attend. Admission to the 2024 Forum is free to qualified investors.

The 2024 Forum will be held in-person at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from January 10 to January 11, 2024.

The 2024 Forum is one of the world's largest gatherings of senior government and industry representatives, dedicated to creating resilient and responsible mineral value chains. The Company expects to have a full schedule of one-on-one meetings at the 2024 Forum and plans to discuss the following:

Operational update on its flagship CK Gold Project, including: The Industrial Siting Permit in granted in May 2023 , Anticipated receipt of the Permit to Mine approval in 2024, and CAPEX financing discussions commenced;

Strategy for permitting a Plan of Operations to explore its historically prospective Challis Gold Project;

Continued systematic exploration at its highly prospective Keystone Project;

Thesis for its positive outlook for 2024 gold and copper market dynamics and prices, and its anticipated impact on the Company's asset values and strategy.

For more information and/or to register for the 2024 Forum, please visit: https://www.futuremineralsforum.com/

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. In addition, the Company's exploration projects, comprising the district-scale Keystone Project on the Cortez Trend in Nevada and the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho, present considerable discovery potential. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," "intend," "will," "expects," and "plans," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the Company's attendance and participation in the 2024 Forum; and the Company's plans to update investors on the Company's operational progress at the CK Gold Project (including the expected timing of the Permit to Mine), the systematic exploration at the Keystone Project, the Company's strategy for permitting a Plan of Operations to explore the Challis Gold Project and the Company's thesis for 2024 outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, COVID-19 risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company makes no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

