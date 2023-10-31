US Government Contractor Selects ValGenesis VLMS After Rigorous Audit of Digital Validation Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), today announced that a US government contractor selected ValGenesis VLMS to digitize its corporate validation process.

As a nonprofit human development organization spread across the globe, the company partners with governments to improve lives through an extensive staff network of health, education, nutrition, environment, economic development, civil society, research, and technology experts who provide integrated, locally driven solutions.

The company sees ValGenesis VLMS as an important tool to maintain a current and audit-ready state of its clinical applications. Assured that operations become more streamlined and documentation contains clear audit trails compliant with 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 regulations, the company chose ValGenesis VLMS to serve as its system of record for the validation of its critical business applications. They also see ValGenesis VLMS as their primary means of improving policy management and quality reporting as the system gives them the ability to create and apply event-based business rules.

"This is another great team win, showing that the unique, value-generating features of ValGenesis VLMS are highly relevant to modern customer needs and differentiate us from the competition," says Steve Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at ValGenesis. "It's an example of how product superiority and listening carefully to customer needs is enabling us to win in the marketplace. We are glad to have earned our customer's trust to help them create fully automated, transparent, and audit-ready corporate validation processes."

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that is a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

