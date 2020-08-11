U.S. High-Speed Hand Dryer Market Size to Reach Revenues of around $345 Million by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. high-speed hand dryer market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Disturbance in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the US, the high-speed hand dryer market is expected to slow down for 2020, however, the market registers a CAGR of over 7% in terms of revenue during the period 2019−2025. The corporate requirements grew by more than 20% in 2018, thereby influencing the high-speed hand dryer market. However, due to COVID-19, the situation for open corporate offices has been vastly affected. Thus, corporate segment only holds more than 14% market share in terms of revenue in 2019. As recommended by CDC in the US, hand hygiene is probably the most important measure that can prevent or minimize the possibility of COVID19 infection in healthcare settings. Thus, positively influencing the healthcare segment accounting for a CAGR over 11% in terms of unit shipment during the forecast period. The hot air hand dryers segment accounts for more than 70% market in terms of unit shipment in 2019 due to considerably lower price than jet hand dryers. Based on operation segment, hands-under has emerged has one of the largest shareholders in terms of revenue accounting CAGR over to 6% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, operation, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 22 other vendors

U.S. High-Speed Hand Dryer Market – Segmentation

The residential segment is a major end-user market for vendors. Over the last few years, end-users have become more aware of hazards of germs and infections prevailing in the environment, thus, the demand for sustainable, hygienic, and low-maintenance hand drying products among people is driving the segment.

The increasing focus on the adoption of new innovative technology, increasing disposable consumer incomes, particularly in developed regions such as Europe and North America , and the growth in the replacement demand are propelling the preference of jet air hand dryers as they are technically advanced.

and , and the growth in the replacement demand are propelling the preference of jet air hand dryers as they are technically advanced. Hands-in dryers come with high-speed hand drying systems and cutting-edge technology, thereby making it one of the quietest dryers in its class with eco-friendly and low cost features. The increasing preference for air-curtain design, which dries the hands in a few seconds, among companies is a major driver for the growth.

U.S. High-Speed Hand Dryer Market by Product

Hot Air

Jet Air

U.S. High-Speed Hand Dryer Market by Operation

Hands-in

Hands-under

U.S. High-Speed Hand Dryer Market by End-user

Residential

Education

Hospitality

Healthcare

Commercial Space

Corporate

Government

Industrial

Others

U.S. High-Speed Hand Dryer Market – Dynamics

The infrastructure development has rapidly evolved in recent years, with global policy markers focusing on the development of sustainable infrastructure. Concepts like smart infrastructure enabled with several technological advancements are likely to guide future market growth. Moreover, with such developments, the utilization of commercial high-speed hand dryers in these infrastructures is likely to grow in the coming years. Moreover, the development of smart cities is likely to lead to the building of commercial complexes, public and corporate spaces, and more. This is likely to generate more demand for commercial high-speed hand dryers and opportunities for new installations during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Savings on Energy Consumption

Partnerships with Hospitality Sector

Inclination Towards Eco-friendly Technology

Product Innovations

U.S. High-Speed Hand Dryer Market – Geography

The CDC in the US is continuously taking initiatives in the country to build a high level of hygiene among people with a rising number of diseases due to poor hygiene. The organization launched "Life is Better with Clean Hands," a new national campaign designed to motivate adults to make clean hands part of their daily lives. Several campaigns are designed to help raise awareness about the importance of handwashing at key times both at home and public settings, such as before cooking or after using the bathroom.

Prominent Vendors

Dyson

Euronics

Excel Dryer

Mitsubishi Electric

Mediclinics

TOTO

World Dyer (Rexnord)

Other Prominent Vendors

Aike

Alpine Industries

American Specialties Inc

Askon Hygiene Products

Bobrick

Bradley Corporation

Comac Corporation

Dihour

Dolphy

Electrostar

Hokwang Industries

JVD SAS

Jaquar Group

Jieda Electrical Appliances

Kingsway Technology

Metlam Australia

Palmer Fixture

Panasonic Corporation

Sloan Valve Company

Spacelink Corporation

SPL Limited

STIEBEL ELTRON

