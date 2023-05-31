US HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Report 2023: Featuring Abbott, OraSure Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, ChemBio Diagnostics, Biomerieux & More

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US HIV Rapid Test Kits Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

REPORT OVERVIEW

This report offers market size & forecast data for HIV rapid test kits market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of HIV rapid test kits, which are a type of self-test kits and HIV rapid test kits purchased by individuals who can perform HIV rapid tests at home alone, are included in the report. Mail-in HIV self-test kits and Laboratory-based antigen/antibody HIV tests are excluded from the report's scope. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US HIV rapid test kits, including the US HIV rapid test kits market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present HIV rapid test kits market and its market dynamics for 2023?2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

MARKET DEFINITION



The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kit is an in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) product that detects HIV exposure/presence in blood, oral fluid (saliva), and urine and yields results in 20-30 minutes. An HIV rapid self-test is an antibody test that can be used at home or in a private location. HIV rapid test kit is a convenient and widely accepted IVD product used for HIV diagnosis and preventive measures used in the home or any private place of the Individual. Three technologies are used to develop HIV rapid test kits that reduce the burden of laboratory visits and requirements.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The US HIV rapid test kits market was valued at $434.70 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $486.27 million in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.89%, during the study period.

in 2022 and is projected to reach in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.89%, during the study period. In 2022, the US accounted for a significant share of 97.32% of the North American HIV rapid test kits market due to higher HIV prevalence, awareness about the HIV status of the population, presence of global players, government support, and funding for HIV management.

Lateral Flow Immunoassay accounted for the highest share of more than 81% in the US HIV rapid test kits market due to its immediate results.

Based on sample type, the blood sample type segment accounted for a 63.12% market share in the US HIV rapid test kits market and dominated the other segments. Blood sample-based HIV rapid test kits are highly recommended by medical professionals due to their potential to carry HIV antibodies in high proportion.

The offline segment dominates the distribution channels and accounts for a 63.63% US HIV rapid test kits market share. Easy access and availability with the convenience of buyers are the major factors that drive major sales through offline channels.

The rise of 4th-generation and 5th-generation rapid test kits in the market has become more popular in upcoming years. One of the leading market players, OraSure technologies, got approval for a home test kit known as OraQuick In-Home HIV Test (4th generation), which results in 20 to 40 minutes.

Abbott, OraSure Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, ChemBio Diagnostics, and Biomerieux are the leading players in the US HIV rapid test kits market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of the awareness about the HIV status of the population.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biomerieux

Chembio Diagnostics

OraSure Technologies

biolytical Laboratories

Biosynex

DIALAB

HUMAN Diagnostics

Intec Inc

J.Mitra & Co.,

Meril Life Sciences

MP Biomedicals

Medsource Ozone Biomedicals

Premier Medicals

SD Biosensor

Turklab AS

Trinity Biotech

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Technology type

Lateral Flow Immunoassay

Immuno-filtration

Sample type

blood

Oral Fluid

Others

Distribution Channel type

Offline

Online

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of HIV Rapid Test Kits

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER - 1: HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

CHAPTER - 2: HIV Rapid Test Kits Market

US: Projected Revenue of HIV Rapid Test Kits Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

CHAPTER - 3: HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Technology type (2022-2028; $Million)

Technology type Snapshot

Lateral Flow Immunoassay type

Immuno-filtration type

Market Share by Technology type Snapshot

US: Projected Revenue of HIV Rapid Test Kits by Sample type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Sample type Snapshot

Blood

Oral Fluid

Urine

Market Share by Sample type Snapshot

US: Projected Revenue of HIV Rapid Test Kits by Distribution channel type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Distribution Channel type Snapshot

Offline

Online

Market Share by Distribution Channel type Snapshot

CHAPTER - 4: HIV Rapid Test Kits Prospects & Opportunities

HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Drivers

HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Trends

HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Constraints

CHAPTER - 5: HIV Rapid Test Kits Industry Overview

HIV Rapid Test Kits - Competitive Landscape

HIV Rapid Test Kits - Key Players

HIV Rapid Test Kits - Key Company Profiles

HIV Rapid Test Kits - Key Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

