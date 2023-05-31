US HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Report 2023: Featuring Abbott, OraSure Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, ChemBio Diagnostics, Biomerieux & More

31 May, 2023, 22:00 ET
REPORT OVERVIEW
- This report offers market size & forecast data for HIV rapid test kits market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of HIV rapid test kits, which are a type of self-test kits and HIV rapid test kits purchased by individuals who can perform HIV rapid tests at home alone, are included in the report. Mail-in HIV self-test kits and Laboratory-based antigen/antibody HIV tests are excluded from the report's scope. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US HIV rapid test kits, including the US HIV rapid test kits market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.
- The study considers a detailed scenario of the present HIV rapid test kits market and its market dynamics for 2023?2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.
MARKET DEFINITION
The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kit is an in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) product that detects HIV exposure/presence in blood, oral fluid (saliva), and urine and yields results in 20-30 minutes. An HIV rapid self-test is an antibody test that can be used at home or in a private location. HIV rapid test kit is a convenient and widely accepted IVD product used for HIV diagnosis and preventive measures used in the home or any private place of the Individual. Three technologies are used to develop HIV rapid test kits that reduce the burden of laboratory visits and requirements.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The US HIV rapid test kits market was valued at $434.70 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $486.27 million in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.89%, during the study period.
- In 2022, the US accounted for a significant share of 97.32% of the North American HIV rapid test kits market due to higher HIV prevalence, awareness about the HIV status of the population, presence of global players, government support, and funding for HIV management.
- Lateral Flow Immunoassay accounted for the highest share of more than 81% in the US HIV rapid test kits market due to its immediate results.
- Based on sample type, the blood sample type segment accounted for a 63.12% market share in the US HIV rapid test kits market and dominated the other segments. Blood sample-based HIV rapid test kits are highly recommended by medical professionals due to their potential to carry HIV antibodies in high proportion.
- The offline segment dominates the distribution channels and accounts for a 63.63% US HIV rapid test kits market share. Easy access and availability with the convenience of buyers are the major factors that drive major sales through offline channels.
- The rise of 4th-generation and 5th-generation rapid test kits in the market has become more popular in upcoming years. One of the leading market players, OraSure technologies, got approval for a home test kit known as OraQuick In-Home HIV Test (4th generation), which results in 20 to 40 minutes.
- Abbott, OraSure Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, ChemBio Diagnostics, and Biomerieux are the leading players in the US HIV rapid test kits market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of the awareness about the HIV status of the population.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Abbott
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biomerieux
- Chembio Diagnostics
- OraSure Technologies
- biolytical Laboratories
- Biosynex
- DIALAB
- HUMAN Diagnostics
- Intec Inc
- J.Mitra & Co.,
- Meril Life Sciences
- MP Biomedicals
- Medsource Ozone Biomedicals
- Premier Medicals
- SD Biosensor
- Turklab AS
- Trinity Biotech
REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
- Technology type
- Lateral Flow Immunoassay
- Immuno-filtration
- Sample type
- blood
- Oral Fluid
- Others
- Distribution Channel type
- Offline
- Online
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape of HIV Rapid Test Kits
- Key Vendors
- Other Prominent Vendors
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER - 1: HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Key Findings
CHAPTER - 2: HIV Rapid Test Kits Market
- US: Projected Revenue of HIV Rapid Test Kits Market (2022-2028; $Millions)
CHAPTER - 3: HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Segmentation Data
- US: Projected Revenue by Technology type (2022-2028; $Million)
- Technology type Snapshot
- Lateral Flow Immunoassay type
- Immuno-filtration type
- Market Share by Technology type Snapshot
- US: Projected Revenue of HIV Rapid Test Kits by Sample type (2022-2028; $Millions)
- Sample type Snapshot
- Blood
- Oral Fluid
- Urine
- Market Share by Sample type Snapshot
- US: Projected Revenue of HIV Rapid Test Kits by Distribution channel type (2022-2028; $Millions)
- Distribution Channel type Snapshot
- Offline
- Online
- Market Share by Distribution Channel type Snapshot
CHAPTER - 4: HIV Rapid Test Kits Prospects & Opportunities
- HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Drivers
- HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Trends
- HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Constraints
CHAPTER - 5: HIV Rapid Test Kits Industry Overview
- HIV Rapid Test Kits - Competitive Landscape
- HIV Rapid Test Kits - Key Players
- HIV Rapid Test Kits - Key Company Profiles
- HIV Rapid Test Kits - Key Strategic Recommendations
