U.S. Hospitality Shows Cautious Readiness Ahead of 2026 World Cup, OysterLink Study Finds

Hotel demand projections remain modest as operators adjust strategies and workforce concerns persist ahead of global event

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than 100 days before kickoff, the U.S. hospitality industry is enthusiastically preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — but new findings from OysterLink suggest expectations are becoming more measured than initially anticipated.

Based on an analysis of recent hotel forecasts, booking data and industry reports, OysterLink found that while the tournament is still expected to drive demand, the overall uplift may fall short of early projections.

National RevPAR is forecast to increase by just 1.7% during the tournament months, a modest gain compared to previous World Cup cycles, according to CoStar.

Softer Booking Trends Prompt Strategy Shift

Early booking trends also show that demand is coming in lower than expected. In some markets, hotels have reported picking up only a small portion of previously reserved FIFA room blocks, with estimates as low as 15% occupancy for those allocations. As a result, many operators are shifting away from rigid event-based pricing strategies and reopening inventory to general travelers.

"The industry is clearly preparing, but it's no longer preparing for a guaranteed surge," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager at OysterLink. "What we're seeing is a pivot toward flexibility. Hotels are adjusting rates, relaxing booking restrictions and treating this more like a high-demand summer period rather than a once-in-a-generation windfall."

Operational and Travel Uncertainty Cloud Outlook

OysterLink's analysis also points to operational readiness as a key variable. In major host markets like Dallas-Fort Worth, where millions of visitors are expected, hospitality leaders describe the tournament as a stress test for staffing, service and infrastructure. While the sector has seen steady job growth in recent years, questions remain about whether the workforce can scale quickly enough to meet peak demand.

Several external factors are contributing to the uncertainty. International travel — historically a major driver of World Cup spending — has shown signs of softness, with barriers such as visa processing, geopolitical tensions and higher travel costs potentially limiting inbound visitors. This shift could result in a heavier reliance on domestic travelers, who typically spend less per trip.

Demand Likely to Be Uneven, Not Sustained

Despite these challenges, the outlook is not without opportunity. OysterLink notes that demand is likely to concentrate around match days and key cities, rather than sustaining evenly throughout the tournament. This could create a "two-phase" pattern, with a slower start followed by stronger performance during the knockout stages.

"The World Cup will still deliver meaningful business for the industry," Eric added. "But success will depend less on sheer volume and more on how well operators adapt in real time."

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 400,000 monthly visitors. The platform connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including cook jobs in NYC and part-time bartender jobs in Miami.

OysterLink also publishes data-driven trend reports, industry insights and interviews with hospitality leaders. To post a job or explore more labor market data, visit www.oysterlink.com.

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SOURCE OysterLink