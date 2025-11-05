U.S. Hotels Have Lost the Equivalent of Over 6.7 Million Room-Nights as Government Shutdown Reaches Day 36, OysterLink Finds

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OysterLink's analysis, based on data from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), shows that the U.S. hotel industry has already lost the equivalent of more than 6.7 million unbooked room-nights since the federal government shutdown began 36 days ago. According to AHLA, the industry continues to lose an estimated $31 million per day in missed hotel revenue nationwide.

The average daily rate (ADR) for U.S. hotels currently stands at $166.36, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) has dropped to $110.78, according to CoStar. Using these performance benchmarks, OysterLink analyzed AHLA's reported daily losses to estimate that roughly 186,000 rooms remain vacant each day as a result of the ongoing shutdown.

The financial strain could deepen if the shutdown continues into late November, when many hotels count on a mix of federal, business, and family travel to offset seasonal slowdowns.

"Every day the government remains closed, hotel operators, especially small and independent ones, face the risk of losing momentum just as travel demand typically picks up," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink.

The U.S. hotel industry generates $894 billion in GDP annually and contributes more than $85 billion in state, local, and federal taxes, according to AHLA. With major markets like Tampa and New Orleans already seeing significant downturns in occupancy due to unrelated events, the continued disruption from the shutdown adds another layer of volatility to an industry already navigating slower growth forecasts through 2026.

