U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Writer J.K. Rowling, Environmental Activist Wendy Abrams, and Livongo Health Executive Chairman Glen Tullman to Receive 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights today announced its 2019 Ripple of Hope laureates: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, J. K. Rowling, writer of the renowned Harry Potter series and founder of the children's charity Lumos ; Wendy Abrams, environmental activist and founder of Cool Globes, Inc ; and Glen Tullman, founder and executive chairman of Livongo Health . Laureates were selected for their lifelong commitment to human rights and their exceptional work toward a more just and peaceful world.

"My father believed that each time a person stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, they send forth a tiny ripple of hope," said Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights President Kerry Kennedy. "We are proud to honor these extraordinary laureates who have sent forth countless ripples of hope to millions of people inspired by their example."

Kennedy will present the awards to the Laureates during the annual Ripple of Hope Gala in New York on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

"More than fifty years ago, Robert Kennedy issued a rousing call to action, reminding the citizens of the world that 'it is from numberless diverse acts of courage…that human history is thus shaped,'" said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "The Ripple of Hope Award stands as a beautiful testament to the power that each of us has to shape the tides of history, and it is my hope that my receiving this award will inspire others to help build the world of decency and dignity of which Robert Kennedy dreamed. It is a great personal and official honor to receive the Ripple of Hope Award, and to be associated with past distinguished recipients who have advanced freedom and justice with the same spirit of compassion, conscience and moral courage that guided Robert Kennedy."

The annual Ripple of Hope Award honors outstanding leaders who are changing the world for the better, recognizing leaders from government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who are dedicated to advancing positive social change.

I am honored and humbled to accept the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award on behalf of all people living with chronic conditions," said Livongo Founder and Executive Chairman Glen Tullman. "We have made great progress in advocacy, research, and creating solutions that empower people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, but we are not yet finished. With 147 million people living with chronic conditions in the United States alone, we have more work to do to ensure we eradicate one of the largest societal epidemics today. Along with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, we believe health is a human right and delivering in a manner that is cost effective and efficient furthers that objective."

"I'm delighted and honoured to be receiving this Award in such distinguished company and in the spirit of Robert F. Kennedy's dedication to social change," said J.K. Rowling.

Past Ripple of Hope laureates include Barack Obama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Bono, Hillary Rodham Clinton, George Clooney, Robert F. Smith, Harry Belafonte, John Lewis, and Tim Cook.

About Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Our mission is to realize Robert F. Kennedy's dream of a just and peaceful world. In partnership with local activists, we advocate for key human rights issues, pursuing strategic litigation at home and around the world. And to ensure lasting change, we foster a social-good approach to business and investment and educate millions of students on human rights and social justice.

