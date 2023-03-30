U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market 2023: Growing Awareness Among Consumers Propels the Demand for IAQ Products

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This scope of the report includes four segments: product type, end-use industry, types and country analyses. The product type is categorized into air purifiers, humidifiers, ventilation systems, air filters, dehumidifiers, ultraviolet (UV) lamps and carbon monoxide alarms.

The end-use industry is segmented into residential, industrial, commercial and others. The residential segment is further sub-segmented into private homes, apartments and others.

The industrial segment is further sub-segmented into oil and gas, coal and mining, chemical, power and energy, general manufacturing and others.

The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into schools and universities, hospitality, retail, office buildings, hotels and restaurants, long-term care communities and others. The type of segment is further categorized into new equipment and service. The country analysis has been further divided into four regions: Northeast, Midwest, South and West.

The report is prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios. It also covers leading companies with information on product types, business footprint and revenue. A list of other companies in regional markets is included as well. The report also includes a patent analysis for the U.S. indoor air quality market, which represents a significant investment area for investors.

Increasing public awareness of indoor air quality products plays a key role in the consumption and sales of these products across the U.S. Most of these products have gained significant traction due to COVID-19, as they are laboratory tested and proven. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), indoor air quality products have active pure technology that is capable of trapping and killing any type of surface and airborne viruses within 8 hours.



IAQ products have saved the lives of people during the pandemic period, and they have saved building occupants from indoor pollutants, which are five times higher in terms of quantity compared to outdoor pollution. The main reasons for indoor pollution include damp building areas, second-hand smoke, burning of fossil fuels, coatings and paints, building material radon and pollution from biological pollutants.



Outdoor air pollution, such as construction nearby a highly-populated area, is also a concern for indoor pollution. This can increase the pollution level in many buildings, which includes the emission of gas particles from vehicle exhaust systems.

Report Includes

An updated overview and in-depth analysis of the U.S. market indoor air quality (IAQ) products and services

Analyses of the market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, 2022, estimates for 2023, 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for the U.S. indoor air quality market, and corresponding market share analysis by type, product segments, end-use industry, and region

Discussion of the major factors driving the growth of IAQ industry, history and importance, market trends and environment, regulatory concerns, and the effects of IAQ contaminants

Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia - Ukraine war on the U.S. indoor air quality market

- war on the U.S. indoor air quality market Analysis of the market opportunities with a holistic study of Porter's Five Forces model and PESTLE analysis of the IAQ industry considering both the micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace

Insight into the recent industry structure for indoor air quality market, government regulations and standards, key development issues, and the vendor landscape and operational integration

Analysis of the key patent grants and intellectual property aspects of the market

Competitive landscape featuring the leading manufacturers of IAQ products in U.S., their current ranking and company share analysis, along with the latest key developments within the industry

Descriptive company profiles of the leading market players, including AprilAire, Carrier, Honeywell International Inc., Lennox International Inc., Trane Technologies plc. And Mann+Hummel



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 U.S. Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Awareness Among Consumers Propels the Demand for Iaq Products

4.2.2 Supportive Government Regulations for Improving Indoor Air Quality

4.2.3 Increase in Indoor Air Pollution

4.2.4 Potential Dangers of Black Mold Increases the Demand for Iaq Products

4.2.5 Sudden Mishap of Bioterrorism Creates Demand for Iaq Products

4.2.6 Infectious Respiratory Diseases

4.2.7 Water Leaks in Pipes

4.2.8 Construction or Renovation Activities Near Buildings

4.2.9 Electronic Equipment

4.3 Opportunity in the U.S. Market

4.3.1 Growth Prospect in Industrial Sector for Iaq Products

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Indoor Air Quality Products

4.5 Current Market Trends

4.5.1 Continuous Technological Advancement in Iaq Products

4.5.2 Growing Integration of Building Automation in Iaq Products

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Segment: Equipment/Services

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms and Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

Aprilaire

Beyond by Aerus

Blueair

Broan-Nutone LLC

Camfil

Carrier

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dust Free

Fresh-Aire Uv

General Filters Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Lennox International Inc.

Lg Electronics

Madisoniaq

Mann+Hummel

Munters

Panasonic Corp. Of North America

Qleanair Scandinavia Ab

Rgf Environmental Group Inc.

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Systemair Ab

S&P Sistemas De Ventilacion Slu

Trane

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syaymr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets